Must Read: Lisa Aiken Joins Vogue.com, Chanel to Show Métiers d'Art in Senegal

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Lisa Aiken named executive fashion director at Vogue.com

Aiken, who most recently spent a year as fashion and lifestyle director at Neiman Marcus, is taking her retail expertise to Vogue.com, where she will report directly to Anna Wintour. She will also work closely with Mark Pilipczuk, senior vice president of consumer revenue, as she transitions to the commerce-driven role. Aiken will oversee commerce strategy, editorial strategy, and will be responsible for driving commerce revenue growth, new ventures and innovation.

"Lisa's vast experience in the luxury e-commerce space, coupled with her natural leadership building cross teams across platforms, made her an exemplary choice for this role," Wintour said in a statement provided to WWD. {WWD}

Chanel to show Métiers D'art in Senegal

Chanel announced on Thursday that its 2022/23 Métiers d'art collection will be shown in Dakar, Senegal on Dec. 6. Having previously shown in Tokyo, New York, Shanghai and Edinburgh among other locales, Chanel made the decision to revive its past tradition of traveling. In a statement, the house says it wishes "to make the savoir-faire of its Métiers d’art resonate with the artistic and cultural energy of the city." {Fashionista Inbox}

YSL Beauty names Troye Sivan new U.S. ambassador

Photo: Courtesy of YSL Beauty

Singer-songwriter Troye Sivan is officially entering the beauty sphere as he joins the YSL Beauty family. "YSL Beauty has long drawn inspiration from the world of music & artistry, humming to the cultural beat," Laetitia Raoust, U.S. General Manager, said in a statement. "Sivan's empowered youth and individuality inspires us on the continuation of that path." The announcement comes during Pride Month, a time where the brand says it's aiming to "encourage its community to manifest and celebrate who they are, louder than ever before - to never stand for being defined, defied, or denied." In his first campaign imagery, Sivan promotes the new Nu Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint. {Fashionista Inbox}

Cuyana launches first swim collection

Photo: Courtesy of Cuyana

Cuyana, in partnership with Vanessa Sposi, is launching its first foray into swimwear. The capsule includes the Classic Swimsuit ($225) and the Gathered-Neck Maxi Dress ($148). In line with the two brands' commitments to more sustainable practices, the swimwear is made from Econyl, a regenerated nylon from ocean and landfill nylon waste. The one-piece is also enriched with an anti-aging blend of antioxidants, Aloe Vera and Vitamin A to protect your skin on sunny days. You can shop both pieces from the collaboration on the Cuyana website here. {Fashionista Inbox}

