Skip to main content

Must Read: Lisa Says Gah Takes Over T.A. New York, Meet the Designer Behind Crocs' Fashion Moves

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.
lisa-says-gah-ta-new-york-takeover

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Lisa Says Gah takes over T.A. New York
To debut its Italian Summer Collection, California-based brand Lisa Says Gah is taking over T.A. New York's East Village shop. The collection will be sold exclusively at the pop-up from June 4 through June 12, and then it will be sold on Lisa Says Gah's website starting June 16. And if you're into flowers (or Instagram moments), on Saturday, June 11, LEAF New York will have a full floral display in the window. {Fashionista Inbox}

Meet the designer behind Crocs' fashion moves
You might have noticed that Crocs have gone high fashion in recent years: After partnering with Christopher Kane on a collection, the brand has made moves with brands like Balenciaga and celebs like Justin Bieber. Vogue's Christian Allaire caught up with Lucy Thornley, VP of global trends, design and product, to get the inside scoop on how Crocs infiltrated the fashion world. {Vogue}

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

london-next-generation
News

Must Read: London Fashion Week Gives Space to the Next Generation, Inside the Crocs Comeback

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

By Dara PrantSep 22, 2021
FA21_TommyXRomeo_Look5_047_RGB_F1
News

Must Read: Tommy Hilfiger Collaborates With Romeo Hunte, Why the Crocs Craze May Be Here to Stay

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

By Ana ColónAug 12, 2021
prabal-gurung-phillip-lim-american-born-chinese-costumes copy
News

Must Read: Prabal Gurung and Phillip Lim to Create Costumes for Disney+ Show, Wella Acquires Briogeo

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

By Tyler McCallApr 29, 2022
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the "Rei Kawakubo:Comme des Garcons" Met Gala 2017
News

Must Read: Meet Your 2022 Met Gala Co-Chairs, Stefano Tonchi's Next Move

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

By Ana ColónMar 17, 2022