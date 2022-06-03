Must Read: Lisa Says Gah Takes Over T.A. New York, Meet the Designer Behind Crocs' Fashion Moves

Photo: Courtesy of Lisa Says Gah

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Lisa Says Gah takes over T.A. New York

To debut its Italian Summer Collection, California-based brand Lisa Says Gah is taking over T.A. New York's East Village shop. The collection will be sold exclusively at the pop-up from June 4 through June 12, and then it will be sold on Lisa Says Gah's website starting June 16. And if you're into flowers (or Instagram moments), on Saturday, June 11, LEAF New York will have a full floral display in the window. {Fashionista Inbox}

Meet the designer behind Crocs' fashion moves

You might have noticed that Crocs have gone high fashion in recent years: After partnering with Christopher Kane on a collection, the brand has made moves with brands like Balenciaga and celebs like Justin Bieber. Vogue's Christian Allaire caught up with Lucy Thornley, VP of global trends, design and product, to get the inside scoop on how Crocs infiltrated the fashion world. {Vogue}

