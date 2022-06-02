Lividini & Co. Is Hiring A Public Relations Manager In New York, NY

The mission of the Manager at Lividini & Co. is to play a lead role in day-to-day account management and the development of communications and PR programs for clients. The Manager will maintain strong agency relationships with client counterparts, press, influencers, stylists, and agents. The ideal candidate for this role possesses strong analytical and interpersonal skills, is driven, is a strategic thinker and a collaborative team player. They should also have previous experience working either in-house or at an agency with a positive attitude, be detail-oriented, results-driven, organized, and dependable. The Manager will educate Coordinators and Interns as well as support the overall team reporting to the Director and/or Vice President on everyday initiatives relating to clients PR/Marketing activities and strategy execution.



Requirements:

· Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Journalism, Public Relations, Communications, or related field

· At least 3-5 years’ experience working in Public Relations either In-House at an Agency or Corporation

· Impressive social and interpersonal skills, especially when related to networking opportunities and collaborating with press contacts

· Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, ability to multi-task with a strategic approach to problem solving

· Proven media pitching skills and media outreach experience and a well-documented record of outstanding placements in fashion/accessories, lifestyle media in national and key regional magazines, newspapers, leading blogs, and broadcast

· Planning and co-managing the execution of impactful media campaigns, high volume of events and product launches

· Knowledge of industries across multiple channels specifically luxury fashion/accessories, retail industries including brick and mortar, e-commerce, online contemporary fashion, and large consumer/mass brand markets

· Management of a minimum of 3-4 accounts at the same time

· Supervising Coordinators/Interns

· Highly proficient in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, with a working knowledge of Cision and Keynote



Responsibilities:

· Materials Development: crafting internal and external client and press materials (i.e. composing pitches, press kits, media alerts, press releases, reporting/executive summaries and recaps etc.)

· Execute and optimize a full-scale PR strategy for various clients, specifically in the fashion and accessories space

· Work closely with team to execute the client strategies and produce results in line with client PR weekly, monthly, quarterly, yearly goals and tracking of brand impressions

· Extensive client contact, addressing questions and concerns on a daily basis

· Spearheading events, press previews and new product/collection launches

· Event management and execution, from ideation to activation; manage the coordination of all brand and agency production partners and media efforts (pre and post)

· Manage media outreach calendar to pitch and leverage media opportunities for all clients

· Daily management of media requests and facilitating/overseeing daily sample trafficking and press clippings/credits binder

· Manage editing of client reports and all recaps to ensure timeliness in meeting all client editorial goals

· Engage in new business pitches as needed by the agency

· Overseeing Coordinators and Interns



Please send your resume to jessica@lividini.com for consideration with the subject: Public Relations Manager