Lizzie Fortunato is hiring a part-time NYC based Brand Intern: Graphic Design & Content (Paid Internship)

Image courtesy of Lizzie Fortunato

Who We Are: Lizzie Fortunato is a New York City-based accessories brand founded in 2008 by twin sisters Elizabeth and Kathryn Fortunato. The Lizzie Fortunato team, based in Soho, NYC, is composed of 14 creative, entrepreneurial, and passionate individuals who have grown the business to a leading jewelry and accessories brand sold domestically and internationally.



Lizzie sources materials and inspiration from around the globe to create collections that are informed by travel and art. Lizzie’s fondness for found materials and her adherence to an “intentional” and hands-on production process make each design truly unique.



Lizzie is a member of the CFDA; her designs have been featured in Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Vogue, and The New York Times and have been worn by Anne Hathaway, Solange Knowles, Julianne Moore, and Drew Barrymore, among others. In addition to a robust e-commerce business, the line is sold at Matches Fashion, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Moda Operandi, and other high-end retailers.



Who You Are: You are an eager and enthusiastic creative who is passionate about content creation, social media, and fashion. You are excited to learn about the ins-and-outs of branded content, digital marketing, small business operations, and are willing to assume any task, no matter how small or large. You are a fast learner, you are detail-oriented, and you are optimistic and excited to make the most of your time at Lizzie Fortunato.



What You Will Do:

- Directly support Visual Brand & Marketing Manager

- Contribute with content creation for all channels (web and social – including IG and Tik Tok)

- This includes preparing IG story slides, splicing and editing reels and Tik Tok videos, and more

- Research other brands to propose best-in-class techniques and trends for social media channels and overall content creation

- Identify and liaise with influencers/creators for gifting and branded content opportunities

- Assist in the mock-up and design of digital ads, packaging specs, website wireframes, marketing collateral, and miscellaneous graphic design needs

- Build landing pages and blog posts on Wordpress and Shopify

- Crop and format product imagery for different platforms

- General photo and video editing

- Upkeep the organization and naming of digital assets in Dropbox

- Ad-hoc requests



Qualifications:

- Passionate about the Lizzie Fortunato brand, fashion, and working in a small / start-up setting

- Highly proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Indesign, Premiere)

- Strong photography and video skills (including editing)

- Passionate about content creation and social media (IG, Tik Tok) and well-versed in how to use all functionalities of these apps

- Knowledge and desire to learn about other brands (fashion and lifestyle) who are spearheading best-in-class content and marketing

- Ability to confidently and enthusiastically share / propose recommendations of innovative new ideas with the Lizzie Fortunato team

- Ability to multitask on several projects

- Excellent time management skills

- Strong interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills

- Self-motivated and highly organized

- A keen eye for detail

- Comfortable following creative briefs and executing design projects across a range of media



To Apply: Please send your resume and cover letter to catie@lizziefortunato.com, subject line “Brand Intern: Graphic Design & Content”.