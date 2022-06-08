Lovehoney Group/WOW Tech Is Hiring A Junior PR Manager In New York, NY

Lovehoney Group/WOW Tech is one of the world's leading companies in the sex toy market. We’re proud to promote sexual happiness and empowerment through design innovation, research development and great customer service. After an exciting 2021 merger bringing together Lovehoney, Amorana and WOW Tech, we’re stronger than ever in our mission to destigmatize sexuality and help more people enjoy a fulfilling love life. Our award-winning, globally recognized brands include Fifty Shades of Grey, Happy Rabbit, Womanizer and We-Vibe. With over 800 employees spread over our offices in the UK, Berlin, Germany and offices all over the world, the Lovehoney Group is a market leader in the sexual happiness industry.



Why work with us?

· Company-paid health, vision, dental, life, and short & long term disability insurance plans

· Company matching contributions to a retirement savings plan

· $150/year toward fitness activities

· 3 weeks of vacation

· We're a fun team of professionals that are passionate about sexual health and wellness and being a leader in our industry



Our North American PR team, located in New York City, has an opening for a Junior PR Manager to promote our premium brands and to implement campaigns to generate buzz and earned media coverage for Lovehoney and our We-Vibe, Womanizer, Arcwave brands of sexual health products. We are the world’s leading sexual wellbeing company. In this role, you will be on the front lines involved in changing the way people think and talk about sexual health, wellness and pleasure.



Responsibilities:

The Junior PR Manager is the pulse of our successful PR team--helping to keep us organized and informed, while also assisting with the execution of communications campaigns. In this role your responsibilities will include:



· Work closely with team to meet brand and departmental goals

· Manage multiple projects, prioritize workload, meet deadlines, and share progress updates

· Build and update media lists and identify appropriate targets

· Write, edit and proofread communications materials such as pitches and press releases, that will inspire media coverage

· Coordinate activities with the global PR team & work cross-functionally with marketing, brand and social media departments

· Conduct day-to-day media outreach for the North American market

· Contribute & support developing regional campaigns and global PR activity in major cities across North America

· Monitor client news and oversee and manage monthly PR reporting for North America

· Conduct research to support media outreach and campaigns

· Participate in and actively contribute to creative brainstorms and meetings to help develop news-generating ideas

· Administrative / general office duties as needed

· Coordinate team meetings, developing agendas/recaps and coordinating schedules

· Help plan, coordinate and staff special events: Invitations and RSVP tracking, logistics, supplies and equipment



Your Qualifications:

· 3 years of experience in a public relations Coordinator or Account Executive role or similar position

· Degree or diploma in Public Relations, Communications, Journalism or equivalent

· Proven success in achieving coverage across a variety of media outlets; must have experience pitching stories to media

· Experience in execution of PR campaigns and events with strong copywriting and editing skills

· An excellent communicator with entrepreneurial drive and confidence

· Detail oriented and highly organized with excellent time management skills

· Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment and manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines

· Passion and knowledge and/or involvement in sexual health and wellbeing and a keen interest in promoting sex- and pleasure-positivity, sexual wellness and education.

· Possess a love for destigmatizing taboo topics and finding new unexpected ways to tell organic brand stories

· Flexible, creative, and resourceful—if there's a way, you'll find it!

· Ability to travel 2-3 times per year domestically and internationally

· Availability to work in hybrid working model with weekly office support in our co-working space located in Union Square



If you are a PR professional looking for an opportunity to learn how a product company operates and you are passionate about sexual health and wellbeing, we'd love to hear from you!



To apply visit https://jobs.eu.lever.co/wowtech/61cc592b-2d7d-480a-8ea8-3b83b33e5778?lever-origin=applied&lever-source%5B%5D=Fashionista



At Lovehoney Group/WOW Tech Group we are committed to fostering an inclusive, barrier-free and accessible environment. Part of this commitment includes arranging accommodations due to disability to ensure an equal opportunity to participate in our recruitment and selection process. If you require an accommodation, please notify your Recruiter once you have been selected for an interview.



Please note: the final stage of our recruitment process includes completion of employment reference checks and a criminal record check.

