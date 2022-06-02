Lucien Pagès Communication Is Hiring A PR Account Manager In New York, NY

About Lucien Pagès Communication

Lucien Pagès Communication is a public relations agency with a portfolio of high-profile luxury brands as well as young, up-and-coming fashion and luxury labels that have become industry references. Please visit our Instagram to find out more about the work that we do and who our clients are: @lucienpagescommunication



Responsibilities:

· Support a diverse client portfolio and manage day-to-day client needs

· Support development and implementation of communications strategies, together with senior team

· Coordinate all public relations activities, such as pitching to fashion and lifestyle publications

· Research media lists, put forth ideas and manage pitch grids

· Write and edit press releases, collection notes, invitations as needed

· Respond to and manage sample and assets requests and all other inquiries

· Monitor credits, compile and distribute editorial reports and press clippings

· Oversee influencer campaigns, such as giftings or seedings

· Support planning an execution of client events

· Read industry-relevant publications and share findings with the team and wider agency

· Maintain and maximize relationships with top tier fashion and lifestyle titles

· Prepare agendas and take client-facing meeting notes when attending client meetings



The ideal candidate:

· Ideally 2-3+ years of experience in PR, marketing or communications

· Extensive knowledge of luxury fashion, lifestyle, art and business trends

· Ability to multitask and work on several projects and clients simultaneously

· Have relationships within the luxury fashion press

· Detail-oriented and well organized, self-starter and highly motivated, passionate about luxury fashion and the brands we represent

· Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills



Benefits

· Full medical insurance

· Generous PTO in addition to holidays

· Salary commensurate with experience



To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to Sophia Wolff at swolff@lucienpages.com.