Lucien Pagès Communication Is Hiring A PR Account Manager In New York, NY

About Lucien Pagès Communication
Lucien Pagès Communication is a public relations agency with a portfolio of high-profile luxury brands as well as young, up-and-coming fashion and luxury labels that have become industry references. Please visit our Instagram to find out more about the work that we do and who our clients are: @lucienpagescommunication

Responsibilities:
· Support a diverse client portfolio and manage day-to-day client needs
· Support development and implementation of communications strategies, together with senior team
· Coordinate all public relations activities, such as pitching to fashion and lifestyle publications
· Research media lists, put forth ideas and manage pitch grids
· Write and edit press releases, collection notes, invitations as needed
· Respond to and manage sample and assets requests and all other inquiries
· Monitor credits, compile and distribute editorial reports and press clippings
· Oversee influencer campaigns, such as giftings or seedings
· Support planning an execution of client events
· Read industry-relevant publications and share findings with the team and wider agency
· Maintain and maximize relationships with top tier fashion and lifestyle titles
· Prepare agendas and take client-facing meeting notes when attending client meetings

The ideal candidate:
· Ideally 2-3+ years of experience in PR, marketing or communications
· Extensive knowledge of luxury fashion, lifestyle, art and business trends
· Ability to multitask and work on several projects and clients simultaneously
· Have relationships within the luxury fashion press
· Detail-oriented and well organized, self-starter and highly motivated, passionate about luxury fashion and the brands we represent
· Must have excellent written and verbal communication skills

Benefits
· Full medical insurance
· Generous PTO in addition to holidays
· Salary commensurate with experience

To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to Sophia Wolff at swolff@lucienpages.com.

