Lucien Pagès Communication Is Hiring A PR Assistant In New York, NY

About Lucien Pagès Communication:

Lucien Pagès Communication is a public relations agency with a portfolio of high-profile luxury brands as well as young, up-and-coming fashion and luxury labels that have become industry references. Please visit our Instagram to find out more about the work that we do and who our clients are: @lucienpagescommunication



Responsibilities:

· Sample trafficking

o Handle shoot requests, follow up on sample loan returns

o Update inventory, log outgoing and incoming sample loans in database

o Assist with organizing the showroom, visual merchandising, pack and unpack shipments

o Liaise with editors for credit requests, assets requests, showroom appointments

· Coverage Reports

o Track/monitor credits, articles, mentions of brands represented by LPC

o Prepare press clippings and assist with compiling press and social media reports

· Event and Press Days Support:

o Assist with invitations mailings and RSVPs tracking

o Setup, front-of-house responsibilities

· VIPs and Influencers:

o Assist with research on influencers and up-and-coming VIPs

o Assist with mailing samples or gifts to VIPs and influencers

· Assist with special projects as needed

· Administrative and receptionist tasks as they arise

· Take meeting notes when required



The ideal candidate:

Candidates must be detail oriented and well organized, highly motivated, have excellent written and verbal communication skills, MAC computer skills, be passionate and knowledgeable about luxury fashion and the brands we represent.



1-2 years of relevant experience, such as a PR assistant role at another agency or in-house, a fashion PR internship or showroom experience, is required. Experience with Fashion GPS or a similar inventory and events management system and contact database is a plus. Must be based in New York.



To apply, please send a resume and cover letter to Sophia Wolff at swolff@lucienpages.com.