Must Read: S.S. Daley Wins 2022 LVMH Prize, Law Roach Is Collaborating With Hervé Léger

S.S. Daley wins 2022 LVMH Prize

London-based menswear brand S.S. Daley was crowned the winner of the 2022 LVMH Prize on Thursday. He'll receive the top €300,000 grant and mentorship from the conglomerate's team. Two finalists — ERL and Winnie New York — were awarded the Karl Lagerfeld Prize, each getting a €150,000 grant for their businesses. {Fashionista Inbox}

Law Roach is collaborating with Hervé Léger

Hervé Léger's upcoming Resort 2023 collection will feature pieces created in collaboration with image architect Law Roach, WWD reports. The 25 looks draw from the brand's extensive archives, which Roach reinterpreted alongside creative director Christian Juul Nielsen. They'll be available for purchase online, at Hervé Léger stores and at select specialty stores beginning in October, with prices ranging from $690 to $2,900. {WWD}

Can Levi's be more than a denim brand?

Business of Fashion's Cathaleen Chen reports on Levi Strauss & Co.'s ambitions beyond simply being a purveyor of denim, with executives speaking to the company's goal of becoming "one of the best apparel companies in the world," through key brand acquisitions and the strengthening of its DTC business. {Business of Fashion}

