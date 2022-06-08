Great Outfits in Fashion History: Mandy Moore's Fringed Leather Pants

Photo: SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

You know what we don't see enough of on the red carpet? Leather pants. That's probably because they can be a tricky garment to pull off and style, but they can also be incredibly fun.

Take the leather pants a "Candy"-era Mandy Moore wore at the 2000 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards: Not only were they low-rise and bootcut (as the trends of the day dictated), they were also accented with a fringed racing stripe dangling down the sides. That, my friends, is how you make an impact at the Kids' Choice Awards.

Moore kept the rest of her outfit pretty understated, pairing it with a simple black camisole (another key trend of that era), open-toe mules and no other accessories (a feat during the more-is-more obsession of the early 2000s). While there seems to be a dearth of fringed leather pants readily available on the market today (a pity), we've rounded up a handful of non-fringed leather pants that are on offer and almost as fun as Moore's.

