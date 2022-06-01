Skip to main content

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Marilyn Monroe in Summery Stripes

Featuring a revelation: Warm-weather-appropriate turtlenecks can exist.
Marilyn Monroe in 1954.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Marilyn Monroe's dresses have gotten a lot of attention over the years (a certain one in particular of late, but we'll spare you any further discourse surrounding that garment). Because the star certainly knew how to pile on the glamour, her flashier looks are most remembered — but she was also quite adept at more laid-back dressing. Take, for example, the summery striped look she wore for a photo shoot with famed photographer Baron at her home in Palm Springs in 1954. 

Monroe posed in a knee-length, sleeveless sheath dress with a loose turtleneck (side note: a summery turtleneck is possible — who knew?). She accessorized with a simple black belt, leather wedge slide sandals and a general chill vibe. Truly the ideal summer look, and a surprisingly timeless one in many ways, too. 

Marilyn Monroe in 1954.

In case you feel like getting stipe-y this summer, too, we've rounded up a handful of tops and dresses to channel Monroe in the gallery below. 

