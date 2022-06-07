Marina Moscone Is Hiring An Executive Assistant, Sales & Marketing Coordinator In New York, NY

Reports to: Chief Executive Officer/President



Classification: Salary Position—Full Time; Exempt



Job Summary: The position will provide support to the company CEO by leading day-to-day activities, maintaining calendars, and managing special projects. This is a great opportunity for an experienced executive assistant with excellent initiative to be a part of a fast-paced team. The role requires impeccable communication skills and the ability to prioritize and complete multiple tasks in a skillful and timely fashion.



Essential Job Functions:

• Initiate, organize and implement systems and procedures to efficiently manage administrative operations

• Coordinate activities (meetings, presentations, etc.) across multiple teams

• Calendar management, budgets, arranging conference calls and meetings, compiling and distributing information to company staff and external contacts

• Manage aspects of the office & showroom including (but not limited to) sample trafficking, market appointments and occasional vendor interaction

• Maintain office and showroom appearance for all meetings

• Maintain weekly reports and budgets as instructed by the CEO and distribute to relevant team members

• Perform general administrative duties including mail distribution, filing, answering phone calls, updating internal contact lists and replenishing office supplies

• Compile and interpret data/information from respective departments

• Respond to all editorial and stylist requests from PR and Sales teams

• Manage sample inventory and archive, and meticulously record all loans

• Own the marketing calendar and manage timely publication of social posts and newsletters

• Support the team in creation of social and advertising content and produce relevant creative research and art layouts

• Engage with team on various marketing activations such as, events and content shoots, and play an organizational hands-on role in pre- and post-production processes

• Oversee the online store and manage direct e-commerce fulfillment and customer service inquiries

• Collate and distribute seasonal image and product detail assets to wholesale partners

• Prepare market materials including linesheets, swatchbooks and the online buyer portal

• Support sales team with weekly selling and reporting

• Maintain confidentiality of all corporate, legal, personnel and financial matters and handle confidential materials for CEO with the utmost degree of care and discretion

• Provide administrative support for CEO’s direct reports and team as needed

• Participate in special projects as assigned



Skills & Qualifications:

• Detail-oriented and highly organized

• Strong sense of urgency; strong prioritization & follow-up skills

• Excellent time-management skills

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills

• Must possess exceptional interpersonal skills

• Must be proactive and resourceful with all tasks

• Strong knowledge of Excel, Word & PowerPoint is a must

• Strong knowledge of Adobe Suite is a must

• Experience as an Executive Assistant and in the designer fashion industry is preferred



To Apply: Please send your resume to kristina@marinamoscone.com, subject line Executive Assistant, Sales & Marketing Coordinator.



marinamoscone.com

@marinamoscone