Marina Moscone Is Hiring An Executive Assistant, Sales & Marketing Coordinator In New York, NY
Reports to: Chief Executive Officer/President
Classification: Salary Position—Full Time; Exempt
Job Summary: The position will provide support to the company CEO by leading day-to-day activities, maintaining calendars, and managing special projects. This is a great opportunity for an experienced executive assistant with excellent initiative to be a part of a fast-paced team. The role requires impeccable communication skills and the ability to prioritize and complete multiple tasks in a skillful and timely fashion.
Essential Job Functions:
• Initiate, organize and implement systems and procedures to efficiently manage administrative operations
• Coordinate activities (meetings, presentations, etc.) across multiple teams
• Calendar management, budgets, arranging conference calls and meetings, compiling and distributing information to company staff and external contacts
• Manage aspects of the office & showroom including (but not limited to) sample trafficking, market appointments and occasional vendor interaction
• Maintain office and showroom appearance for all meetings
• Maintain weekly reports and budgets as instructed by the CEO and distribute to relevant team members
• Perform general administrative duties including mail distribution, filing, answering phone calls, updating internal contact lists and replenishing office supplies
• Compile and interpret data/information from respective departments
• Respond to all editorial and stylist requests from PR and Sales teams
• Manage sample inventory and archive, and meticulously record all loans
• Own the marketing calendar and manage timely publication of social posts and newsletters
• Support the team in creation of social and advertising content and produce relevant creative research and art layouts
• Engage with team on various marketing activations such as, events and content shoots, and play an organizational hands-on role in pre- and post-production processes
• Oversee the online store and manage direct e-commerce fulfillment and customer service inquiries
• Collate and distribute seasonal image and product detail assets to wholesale partners
• Prepare market materials including linesheets, swatchbooks and the online buyer portal
• Support sales team with weekly selling and reporting
• Maintain confidentiality of all corporate, legal, personnel and financial matters and handle confidential materials for CEO with the utmost degree of care and discretion
• Provide administrative support for CEO’s direct reports and team as needed
• Participate in special projects as assigned
Skills & Qualifications:
• Detail-oriented and highly organized
• Strong sense of urgency; strong prioritization & follow-up skills
• Excellent time-management skills
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
• Must possess exceptional interpersonal skills
• Must be proactive and resourceful with all tasks
• Strong knowledge of Excel, Word & PowerPoint is a must
• Strong knowledge of Adobe Suite is a must
• Experience as an Executive Assistant and in the designer fashion industry is preferred
To Apply: Please send your resume to kristina@marinamoscone.com, subject line Executive Assistant, Sales & Marketing Coordinator.
marinamoscone.com
@marinamoscone