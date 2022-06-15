Skip to main content

Must Read: Markarian Collaborates With Summersalt, Why Fashion's Chief Diversity Officers Keep Quitting

Plus, catching up with street style legends Tommy Ton and Phil Oh.
markarian-summersalt-swimsuit-collaboration

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday

Markarian collabs with Summersalt on swimwear
If you're looking for ultra-feminine swimwear this summer, look no further: Summersalt has tapped Markarian for a super-sweet collaboration, just in time for all your travel plans. The line includes two one-pieces, a bikini, a poolside-cover up set and hair accessories, all in a powder-blue floral. Prices range from $25 to $135, and is available to shop at Summersalt starting June 15. {Fashionista Inbox}

Why fashion's Chief Diversity Officers keep quitting
In the wake of George Floyd's murder, companies rushed to hire diversity leaders; but the average tenure for a chief diversity officer is just three years, versus the six year average held by chief executive officers, according to LinkedIn. Between finding themselves under-resourced and often ignored, executives hired to the position feel stymied and ultimately step away. Sheena Butler-Young investigates the problem, and suggests solutions, for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

Catching up with street style legends Tommy Ton and Phil Oh
Tommy Ton and Phil Oh have been photographing the style outside of the shows at fashion weeks across the globe for 15 years now. Vogue's Steff Yotka got them together to reminisce about their careers, the evolution of "street style" and more. {Vogue}

