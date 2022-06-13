Marshall Columbia Is Hiring A Production Manager In Brooklyn, NY

Production Manager, Marshall Columbia

Brooklyn, NY



Responsibilities:

-Oversee production of DTC, wholesale, custom orders & collaborations from development to execution

-Assist in facilitating production of custom celebrity orders

-Maintain production calendar and keep us on track

-Submit POs for bulk production

-Communicate with factory partners on a regular basis to ensure we are meeting shipping timelines

-Source new factory relationships

-Ensure production meets quality standards

-Coordinate fittings & ensure amendments are implemented

-Handle any QC issues with customers and retail partners

-Source materials and trimmings

-Oversee tracking and distribution of raw materials

-Oversee shipping schedule for third-party retailers



Requirements:

-MUST have 3+ years of experience in cut & sew apparel production

-MUST be proficient in Indesign, Photoshop & Adobe Illustrator

-MUST have great communication skills

-Spanish speaking is a plus

-Ideal candidate has experience sourcing materials for large production projects



Email resume and cover letters to jobs@marshallcolumbia.com