Marshall Columbia Is Hiring A Production Manager In Brooklyn, NY

Marshall Columbia creates a sanctuary for those who use clothing as an extension of their playful spirits.
marshall columbia image0

Production Manager, Marshall Columbia
Brooklyn, NY

Responsibilities:
-Oversee production of DTC, wholesale, custom orders & collaborations from development to execution
-Assist in facilitating production of custom celebrity orders
-Maintain production calendar and keep us on track
-Submit POs for bulk production
-Communicate with factory partners on a regular basis to ensure we are meeting shipping timelines
-Source new factory relationships
-Ensure production meets quality standards
-Coordinate fittings & ensure amendments are implemented
-Handle any QC issues with customers and retail partners
-Source materials and trimmings
-Oversee tracking and distribution of raw materials
-Oversee shipping schedule for third-party retailers

Requirements:
-MUST have 3+ years of experience in cut & sew apparel production
-MUST be proficient in Indesign, Photoshop & Adobe Illustrator
-MUST have great communication skills
-Spanish speaking is a plus
-Ideal candidate has experience sourcing materials for large production projects

Email resume and cover letters to jobs@marshallcolumbia.com

