Stop What You're Doing and Watch Megan Thee Stallion in Mugler's Spring 2022 Video

Work can wait!

It would be fair to say we at Fashionista can't get enough of Megan Thee Stallion — and, thankfully, it seems that's also the case for the fashion industry. 

The latest brand to tap into Meg's power is Mugler, a label she's worn on the red carpet and for performances. Most recently, the two collaborated on her music video for "Plan B," with the house providing the costumes and creative director Casey Cadwallader co-directing. Now, Cadwallader is taking that relationship one step further by inviting Megan Thee Stallion to star in Mugler's Spring 2022 campaign. 

Meg opens the theatrical video — the third in a trilogy completed in partnership with Torso Solutions — with a group of dancers, all clad in Cadwallader's body-revealing take on denim. She isn't the only Mugler Muse to star in the video: Supermodels and icons like Chloë Sevigny, Adut Akech, Dominique Jackson, Bella Hadid, Lourdes Leon, Shalom Harlow, Amber Valetta, Barbie Swaee, Eartheater, Aweng Chuol and more also make cameos. It's well-worth taking 10 minutes out of your day to watch — what, like your work was really that interesting?

See more from Mugler Spring 2022 in the gallery below:

mugler-spring-2022-collection-campaign-34
mugler-spring-2022-collection-campaign-1
mugler-spring-2022-collection-campaign-2
34
Gallery
34 Images

Homepage Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

