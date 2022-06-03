Skip to main content

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Christian Dior Haute Couture Edition

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday for a National Service, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leaves after attending the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

After making a brief (but very charming) appearance at Trooping the Colour, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended a National Service of Thanksgiving at London's St. Paul's Cathedral as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee on Friday morning. This is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first appearance alongside the royal family since they announced they'd be "stepping back" from their duties in 2020 and moved to California — so, naturally, there's a lot of attention on their every move. As usual, Markle rose to the sartorial occasion. 

For the event at St. Paul's, she called on Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior, picking a greige knee-length belted coat, worn over an organza shirt and wool-silk skirt, from the house's Spring 2022 Haute Couture collection, which celebrated the work of its ateliers. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold hands as they depart after the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England

All of her accessories were also Dior, from the gloves to the shoes to the Stephen Jones hat. According to the Twitter account @whatmegwore, her earrings appear to be Maison Birks' Snowstorm style, from its Snowflake collection.

See some of our favorite looks from the Duchess of Sussex in the gallery below:

meghan markle prince harry engagement
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021
meghan markle emilia wickstead dress commonwealth day
75
Gallery
75 Images

