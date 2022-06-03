Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Christian Dior Haute Couture Edition

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at St. Paul's Cathedral on Friday for a National Service, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Photo: Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

After making a brief (but very charming) appearance at Trooping the Colour, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended a National Service of Thanksgiving at London's St. Paul's Cathedral as part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee on Friday morning. This is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first appearance alongside the royal family since they announced they'd be "stepping back" from their duties in 2020 and moved to California — so, naturally, there's a lot of attention on their every move. As usual, Markle rose to the sartorial occasion.

For the event at St. Paul's, she called on Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior, picking a greige knee-length belted coat, worn over an organza shirt and wool-silk skirt, from the house's Spring 2022 Haute Couture collection, which celebrated the work of its ateliers.

Photo: Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images

All of her accessories were also Dior, from the gloves to the shoes to the Stephen Jones hat. According to the Twitter account @whatmegwore, her earrings appear to be Maison Birks' Snowstorm style, from its Snowflake collection.

See some of our favorite looks from the Duchess of Sussex in the gallery below:

75 Gallery 75 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.