Michele Marie PR Los Angeles is hiring-Gifting Manager

Michele Marie PR is seeking a highly organized, bright, enthusiastic, and driven individual for a full-time position as a Gifting Manager & Strategist to join our ever-growing, LA showroom in West Hollywood.
michele marie pr.png

A full-service bi-coastal public relations agency, Michele Marie PR offers an innovative approach to editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR across fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Working & dressing celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Kendall Jenner, Diane Kruger, Sophie Turner, Cindy Crawford and more (seen HERE), we are a female founded company and entering our 15th year in business averaging double digit growth each year. MMPR prides itself on “teamwork makes the dreamwork” in our thriving, fast paced, results driven work environment. We are looking for a qualified candidate in LOS ANGELES to join our public relations team as a Gifting Manager & Strategist. Candidates must currently live in Los Angeles and excited to work in- office. Looking for a flexible individual with the skill-set to assist a busy showroom.

Requirements include:

  • At least 2+ years experience in a VIP/Influencer role involving VIP seeding & gifting, loaning & sample trafficking to celebrities and influencers
  • Must be knowledgeable in the celebrity and influencer world, ability to research & identify key targets for gifting opportunities and keeping finger on the pulse for industry up-and-comers
  • Must be well-rounded on social media platforms and identifying key targets on Instagram, Tik Tok, etc.
  • Must be detailed oriented, have strong organizational skills to ensure gifting room is organized, including organizing gifting inventory for a variety of clients
  • Working closely with Sr. team to organize weekly gifting rotation schedule, curating & sourcing creative mailer materials and bigger picture understanding of agency’s gifting strategy
  • Eager to work in a very fast-paced fashion industry and passionate about fashion, beauty, and lifestyle clients
  • Must be proactive, a go-getter, and results-oriented
MMPR offers competitive salaries, Medical, Vision and Dental benefits, 401k Matching program, half day Fridays, 3 weeks paid vacations, and paid PTO.

Please send resumes to JOBS@michelemariepr.com with the subject line: LA Gifting Manager

