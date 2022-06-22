Michele Marie PR Los Angeles is hiring- Showroom Coordinator

A full-service bi-coastal public relations agency, Michele Marie PR offers an innovative approach to editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR across fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Working & dressing celebrities such as Jessica Alba, Kendall Jenner, Diane Kruger, Sophie Turner, Cindy Crawford and more (seen HERE), we are a female founded company and entering our 15th year in business averaging double digit growth each year. MMPR prides itself in making our “teamwork make the dreamwork” in our thriving, fast paced, results driven work environment. We are looking for a qualified candidate in LOS ANGELES to join our public relations team as a Showroom Coordinator. Candidates must currently live in Los Angeles and excited to work in-office. Looking for a flexible individual with the skill-set to assist a busy showroom.

Requirements include:

Knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Power Point, Excel)

Experience using Fashion GPS and Mayvien is a plus, but is not required

Well-rounded on social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.)

Must be detailed oriented, have strong organizational skills to ensure showroom is organized and maintained, including maintaining seasonal inventory for a variety of clients and manage incoming and outgoing samples, assisting stylist pulls

Researching digital influencers for potential partnerships

Support with executing gifting mailers and product inventory

Eager to work in a very fast-paced fashion industry

Must be proactive, a go-getter, and solutions-oriented