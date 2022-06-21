Skip to main content

Must Read: Navigating the Return of Wholesale, Virgil Abloh's Limitless Vision

Plus, Christopher Kane is curating an art exhibit.
view of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 Saks Fifth Avenue window display Ruveal and red carpet at Saks Fifth Avenue on May 11, 2022 in New York City.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Navigating the return of wholesale
Business of Fashion's Cathaleen Chen reports on how retailers are positioning themselves to attract brands back to the wholesale model, after over two years of focusing on e-commerce and other digital avenues, from renegotiating the terms of their contracts to deepening their relationships with these businesses. {Business of Fashion}

The limitless vision of Virgil Abloh
For the June/July 2022 issue of Harper's Bazaarand ahead of the Brooklyn Museum's staging of the "Figures of Speech" exhibition — the magazine spoke with 16 of Virgil Abloh's closest friends and collaborators about what it was like to work with him and how they hope to further his legacy. {Harper's Bazaar}

An exhibit curated by Christopher Kane is coming
From June 23 through October 9, visitors of Vienna's galerie gugging will be able to experience Christopher Kane's first art exhibition. "Curated by Christopher Kane" features some of the designer's own artwork, as well as pieces from Gugging artists chosen by him and his sister, Tammy Kane. You can read more about it here. {Fashionista Inbox}

