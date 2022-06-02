24 Editor's Picks From Net-a-Porter's Epic Summer Sale

If you're still reeling from the Memorial Day Weekend sales that help usher in summer dressing — or if you completely missed them — you might want to brace yourself, because one of the best discount events in fashion has landed.

Net-a-Porter's summer sale is back, with the prices on some of the most coveted products from your favorite brands reduced by up to 50%. And the selection is overwhelming: dresses from Christopher John Rogers, home goods from J.W. Anderson, jewelry from Alighieri, headbands from Jennifer Behr... There are warm-weather pieces you'll want to live in for the next few months (and wear to all those weddings you have on your calendar), staples you'll keep in your rotation for years to come and special products that'll have a place in your wardrobe forever.

To help you get started, Fashionista's editors scoped out the over 300 pages of products on sale at Net-a-Porter and picked our favorites. Happy shopping!

24 Gallery 24 Images

