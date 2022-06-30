Must Read: The New Virgil Abloh Documentary, Can Fashion Make Money in the Metaverse?

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Inside the new Virgil Abloh documentary, 'V'

Mahfuz Sultan and Chloe Wayne Sultan, filmmakers and close friends of the late Virgil Abloh, have released "V," a 30-minute tribute to his legacy. The duo take Vogue's Liam Hess through their concept and process creating it. The film features close friends and collaborators of Abloh, including models Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls and Kendall Jenner, and his music director Benji B and stylist Ib Kamara. Mahfuz says they "hope that the film displays a cross-section of the diversity of the people he impacted and in turn was impacted by–the world and community that he created around him, the number of people he influenced and touched." {Vogue}

The reality of fashion in the metaverse

An article from The State of Fashion: Technology, a report co-published by Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company, explains how brands and companies need to focus on generating sustainable revenue from the metaverse. One of the most prominent factors in the development of fashion in the metaverse is virtual fashion as it pertains to digital identity. "The market for gaming skins could reach $70 billion by 2024, up from $40 billion in 2020," per the report, which recommends that fashion brands partner up with gaming and tech companies that have already been producing paid-for digital skins for years now. {Business of Fashion}

Dior is releasing its Travis Scott collaboration

"Cactus Jack," Travis Scott's collaboration with Dior, will release July 13 after being reworked as a capsule. The collection was initially slated for a January release to serve as Dior's main spring collection but was indefinitely postponed after the tragedies at Scott's Astroworld festival. (Eight people died and two more were hospitalized as a result of the November 2021 show. More than 300 concert-goers were injured.) The LVMH house did not provide an explanation for the shift in strategy. {WWD}

The medical professionals debunking health myths on TikTok

On TikTok, health misinformation spreads like wildfire and can impact medical decisions made by influenced users. Rina Raphael of The New York Times profiles multiple experts, like Mustafa Dhahir, a practicing pharmacist and medical student in Australia, who creates content on TikTok to debunk misinformation. Many of these creators say the work is draining. "For every large creator who is genuinely evidence-based, you've got 50 or 60 big creators who spread misinformation," says Dr. Idrees Mughal, a Britain-based physician with 1 million TikTok followers. Abbie Richards, a misinformation researcher, wants to see more investment in the business of 'debunking.' {The New York Times}

