Must Read: No Sesso Collaborates With Levi's, Diptyque Gets Into Household Care

No Sesso x Levi's Photo: Courtesy of Levi's

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

No Sesso collaborates with Levi's

Just in time for summer, No Sesso is collaborating with Levi's on a collection of four dark-wash denim pieces: the Corset Trucker jacket, the Zipper Trucker, the Baggy Jean and the Zip Flare jean. Designed to be gender-inclusive, pieces include zippers and lingerie-inspired lacing so they can be customized to any body and styled in multiple ways. The collab will ring in between $320 and $515, and will be available to shop at Nordstrom, No Sesso and Levi's on June 8. {Fashionista Inbox}

4 Gallery 4 Images

Diptyque gets into household care

If you've ever longed to pay $40 for dish soap, you're in luck: Diptyque, long known for its fashion-favorite candles, is launching a line of household care goods, reports Vogue's Celia Ellenberg. Dubbed "La Droguerie," the (refillable! biodegradable!) collection is guaranteed to make your chores feel chic. {Vogue}

The CFDA Awards tap five designers to co-host

This year's CFDA Awards, which are set for Nov. 7, will see a different format when it comes to hosting. Instead of tapping a celebrity to oversee the evening's proceedings, the 2022 ceremony — which marks the 60th anniversary of the CFDA — will be co-hosted by five designers: Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough. {Fashionista Inbox}

The shifting strategy behind Louis Vuitton's celebrity placements

After years of placing behind brands like Chanel and Dior for social chatter around its red carpet placements, Louis Vuitton has steadily been gaining on the competition when it comes to celebrity dressing. Lauren Sherman investigates the brand's shifting strategy for Business of Fashion, from banking on up-and-coming talent to establishing long-term relationships. {Business of Fashion}

GrandeLash faces lawsuits over side effects

Most beauty brands would do anything for a viral moment on TikTok, the app that can sell out product in a matter of hours. But GrandeLash is learning the downside of a viral moment: Several users, mostly Asian women, are claiming that the brand's lash serum led to fat loss in the eyelid, causing them to lose their monolids. One consumer is even suing over the side effects. Ikran Dahir details the case for BuzzFeed. {BuzzFeed}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.