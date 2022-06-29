Skip to main content

The 34 Best Beauty Products to Stock Up on at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

These majorly discounted hair, makeup, skin and fragrance finds have us pretty excited.
nordstrom-sale-main
editors pick mock up

The always anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is back, and the 2022 offerings feature major discounts on beauty finds that have us pretty excited. While the sale doesn't officially start until July 15, the preview begins on Wednesday, with Nordstrom cardmembers getting early access to shop before July 9. It runs in stores and online through July 31. The deals span hair, makeup, skin care and fragrance, with plenty of beloved brands making appearances. 

In addition to values that simply can't be found during the rest of the year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale also features limited-edition beauty sets that make for stellar gifts — or the perfect opportunity to try something new from your favorite brands.

In the galleries below, we've rounded up the very best beauty deals on offer in every category. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

Makeup

westman-atelier-the-weekender-set
charlotte-tilbury-pillow-talk-lip-kit
anastasia-beverly-hills-brow-set
8
Gallery
8 Images

Skin Care

fresh-rose-skin-care-set
augustinus-bader-the-cream-duo
54-thrones-body-butter-duo
12
Gallery
12 Images

Hair Care

moroccanoil-treatment-set
briogeo-hydrate-repair-scalp-kit
olaplex-bond-maintenance-system-nordstrom-sale
7
Gallery
7 Images

Fragrance

jo-malone-blush-peony-suede-duo
maison-francis-kurkdjian-fragrance-discovery-set-for-her
boy-smells-late-bloomer-candle-set
7
Gallery
7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

nordstrom-sale-beauty-promo
Beauty

The 44 Best Beauty Deals to Shop From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

It's time to stock up on all your favorite skin, hair, makeup, fragrance, body and wellness products.

By Stephanie SaltzmanJul 28, 2021
giorgio-armani-lip-maestro-set-nordstrom-sale
Beauty

The 42 Best Beauty Products You Can Buy at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Our picks in skin care, makeup, hair, fragrance, body and tools.

By Stephanie SaltzmanAug 18, 2020
nordstrom anniversary sale beauty promo
Beauty

58 Editor-Approved Beauty Products You Can Score at This Year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Out of 284 skin, hair, makeup and fragrance items on sale, these are the stand-outs, hand-selected by our beauty editor.

By Stephanie SaltzmanJul 12, 2019
summer-fridays-eye-cream-promo 3
Beauty

The 24 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in January

Including a low-waste vitamin C serum, a lightweight body butter for winter, the perfect pink lip gloss and a slew of fragrances and candles we can't get enough of.

By Stephanie SaltzmanJan 31, 2022