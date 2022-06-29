The 34 Best Beauty Products to Stock Up on at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The always anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is back, and the 2022 offerings feature major discounts on beauty finds that have us pretty excited. While the sale doesn't officially start until July 15, the preview begins on Wednesday, with Nordstrom cardmembers getting early access to shop before July 9. It runs in stores and online through July 31. The deals span hair, makeup, skin care and fragrance, with plenty of beloved brands making appearances.

In addition to values that simply can't be found during the rest of the year, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale also features limited-edition beauty sets that make for stellar gifts — or the perfect opportunity to try something new from your favorite brands.

In the galleries below, we've rounded up the very best beauty deals on offer in every category. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

Makeup

8 Gallery 8 Images

Skin Care

12 Gallery 12 Images

Hair Care

7 Gallery 7 Images

Fragrance

7 Gallery 7 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.