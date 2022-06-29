The 31 Best Fashion Finds From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is about to make its return to stores and online, and that means it's time for some back-to-school shopping (even for those of us who haven't been to school in...decades).

While the sale doesn't officially start until July 15, the preview begins on Wednesday, with Nordstrom cardmembers getting early access to shop before July 9. The sale runs in stores and online through July 31. And of course, it features lots of major discounts on plenty of fall wardrobe staples.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up the very best fashion finds — hand-selected by our editors — on offer. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

