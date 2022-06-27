Nouveau Communications Is Hiring An Account Coordinator In New York, NY

Nouveau Communications (/no͞ovō/: modern, up-to-date) is a full service NYC-based boutique communications agency that specializes in beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands and expert personalities. This is a unique opportunity to work with disruptive brands that are growing quickly. Current clients include Touchland, Andrew Fitzsimons Hair, CTZN Cosmetics, BTL Aesthetics, HipDot, Orpheus Skin, Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue, RetailMeNot, Dr. Dendy Engelman and more.



Nouveau Communications works from a Grand Central area office 3 days per week. Additional onsite time may be required in support of launches, events and key meetings.



Job responsibilities include:



Account support:

- Media monitoring: tracking daily client and competitor press coverage, clipping press and organizing weekly and monthly press reports

- Writing: work with the team to draft media-facing assets, ensuring copy is accurate and void of any spelling or grammatical errors.

- Media database: assisting the team in keeping the media databases up to date, as well as assisting building client- and project-based media lists.

- Media audits: researching competitive brands and providing a strategic synopsis for team members.

- Client emails: supporting senior staff with call agendas and recaps, as well as press updates.

- Pitching: writing and distributing targeted pitches to relevant media.

- Package coordination: packaging and sending out products to media, celebrities, influencers and other relevant VIPs in a timely fashion.



Influencer Relations:

- Maintain the influencer database, including regularly researching up-and-coming influencers across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

- Research and draft strategic seeding lists for new product launches and key client initiatives.

- Daily content monitoring of influencers who have been sent client products.



General responsibilities and requirements:

- Ability to manage multiple deadlines and priorities while working remotely in a fast-paced environment.

- Research industry trends and staying up-to-date on current events

- Excellent written and verbal communication (candidates may be subject to a writing test), project management and time management skills

- Relevant coursework and/or previous PR agency internship experience preferred, but not required for the right candidate

- Photoshop/video editing experience a plus, but not required.



Benefits include:

- Unlimited PTO

- Competitive holiday schedule

- Healthcare benefits

- Summer Fridays



To Apply: Please send your resume to careers@nouveaucommunications.com, subject line Account Coordinator.