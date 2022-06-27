Nouveau Communications Is Seeking Social Media Interns In New York, NY

Nouveau Communications (no͞ovō/: modern, up-to-date) is a NYC-based boutique public relations and influencer marketing agency that specializes in beauty and lifestyle brands and expert personalities. This is a unique opportunity to work with disruptive brands that are quickly becoming household names. Our current client roster includes BTL Aesthetics, Andrew Fitzsimons Hair, Touchland, CTZN Cosmetics, Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue, HipDot, Orpheus Skin, celebrity dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman and more.



Nouveau Communications works from a Grand Central area office 3 days per week. This role is required to film content with clients onsite in New York City.



Overview:

This role will primarily support the Social Media + Influencer Coordinator in the management of the social media channels for there clients: a world-renowned celebrity dermatologist, an award-winning plastic surgeon and an upscale dentistry office, with additional time spent working on paid and unpaid influencer programs for clients across our beauty and lifestyle portfolio. Candidates will be expected to regularly capture and post content of aesthetic procedures (such as injections) in a medical setting, will interact with high level influencers and media VIPs, as well as will seamlessly integrate content from the doctors' personal lives, so a very high level of professionalism at all times is required.



Qualifications:

- Availability: This role is based in New York’s Grand Central area. Must be able to work 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM ET, five days per week, for the summer and/or fall semester. The Nouveau Communications team works from home 1-2 days per week.

- Relevant previous internship experience is preferred, but not required.

- Highly organized, responsive and punctual.

- Strong written and verbal communications skills.

- Experience working directly with social media platforms.

- Excellent time management skills; ability to work efficiently under pressure without sacrificing quality.

- Ability to edit photos and videos using phone apps required.

- Examples of previous content creation will be requested.

- Strong interest in beauty and medical aesthetics is required!



Key responsibilities:



Social Media Management

- Development of monthly and weekly content calendars designed to maximize engagement.

- Development of content posts from visuals to copy, including TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

- Timely community management of client platforms.

- Schedule all social media posts across platforms, as well as posting natively as needed

- Maintain a unified voice across different social media channels.

- Ability to track and analyze data (analytics and backend metrics) as they relate to social media campaigns and to discern future strategic recommendations.



Influencer Relations

- Research and identify relevant influencers.

- Create and maintain influencer databases.

- Develop fresh ideas for outreach and creative briefs.

- Establish and maintain professional one-on-one relationships with top influencers and content creators, securing consistent messaging for our clients.

- Ability to analyze demographics and engagement data to discern strategic implications for our brands.



Agency and Team Development

- Be able to "manage up" and effectively communicate issues/successes to your manager.

- Assist in the development of new business proposals, as requested



To Apply: Please send your resume to careers@nouveaucommunications.com., subject line Social Media Intern.