OMA THE LABEL Is Hiring A Social Media And Administrative Assistant In New York, NY

OMA THE LABEL is a fashion brand looking for a Administrative and Social Media assistant in NEW YORK CITY!



The ideal candidate we are seeking is highly motivated, organized and responsible individual. The ideal candidate will be responsible for administrative tasks such as booking appointments, sending follow-up emails, answering phone calls, manage our digital marketing such as social media platforms including Tik Tok, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

The Social Media and Admin Assistant is hyper focused on social media, communicating either with influencers, stylist, editors or any other necessary parties. In addition, you have some knowledge about fashion and will be able to take on any tasks and work well under pressure. This role is both analytical and creative with consumers and product quality at the center of all decision making.



Qualifications

•Deep understanding of social content and strategy

•Excellent writing, editing, and verbal skills

•Love and passion for fashion, style, art, pop culture, etc

•Capable of managing multiple projects with a complex workflow

•Strong visual aesthetic principles

•Ability to thrive in a fast-paced atmosphere

•Great time management skills and can handle last-minute requests with quick turnarounds

• 1-2+ years of experience managing a Brand Social Media account but will review Social Media internships experience.

•Understanding of Photoshop and Illustrator

•Proficient with Excel/Microsoft Office, Google Documents

•Possess a strong work ethic and multi-task personality

•Able to prioritize and manage tasks required by supervisors and assigned to you.

•Manage multiple tasks at a time

•Business curiosity

•Education, And/or Experience

•Bachelor's Degree in Fashion and Business/Finance preferred, but not required.

•Work experience in Fashion, Apparel and E-commerce required

•Be able to commute to our Manhattan office

•Be 18 years of age or older



Responsibilities

•Work to grow social media audience with organic strategy (potential for paid)

•Lead community management efforts by engaging with followers via comments and DMs

•Develop campaign strategy and concepts and manage a monthly content calendar

•Concept and create unique, impactful, and on-brand content, specifically tailored to Facebook and Instagram

•Collaborate with Brand Manager and Creative Director on content ideas

•Work directly with in-house design team to understand trends and design intentions

•Serve as point-of-contact for a retail partner

•Create a assets surrounding an important launches and promotions

•Identify and establish partnerships with brand relevant online influencers

•Analyze performance and develop monthly reports

•Use monthly insights to optimize content strategy

•Manage blogger and influencer collaborations

•Bring suggestions or recommendations of trends



The salary is based on experience $36,000-$55,000 a year.



To apply for this position please email us at omathelabel@gmail.com with your social media handle (Instagram) and the subject as what position you are applying for.