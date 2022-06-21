Skip to main content
Pamella Roland Is Hiring A Public Relations/ Social Media Coordinator In New York, NY

Pamella Roland a New York based couture eveningwear brand is seeking an experienced Public Relations/Social Media Coordinator.
Public Relations:
· Coordinate with stylists and editors to fulfill press requests for VIPs
· Sample trafficking – manage incoming and outgoing samples
· Build and maintain relationships with stylists and editors
· Monthly recaps of press clippings for both main collections and fragrance
· Assist during fashion week – coordinate with production team, PR agency, HMU teams
· Manage RSVPs and logistics for press days
· Send out media blasts to editors for collection releases or press placements
· Send internal releases of notable press placements
· Assist during in-house VIP fittings
· Handle expenses and code accordingly
· Biannual inventory using excel

Social Media:
· Create and own monthly content calendar with biweekly meetings with PR Director
· Draft copy for social media captions
· Manage Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter
· Create content for in-feed posts and stories
· Capture BTS content on-set during photo shoots
· Update and maintain Pamella Roland website – uploading new collections, editorial placements, and celebrity sightings
· Work closely with outside agency to maintain backend of website

Skills
· Photography and Adobe Photoshop a plus

To Apply: Please send your resume to lramsunder@pamellaroland.com, subject line Public Relations / Social Media Coordinator.

pamellaroland.com
@pamellaroland

