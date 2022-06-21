Pamella Roland Is Hiring A Public Relations/ Social Media Coordinator In New York, NY

Public Relations:

· Coordinate with stylists and editors to fulfill press requests for VIPs

· Sample trafficking – manage incoming and outgoing samples

· Build and maintain relationships with stylists and editors

· Monthly recaps of press clippings for both main collections and fragrance

· Assist during fashion week – coordinate with production team, PR agency, HMU teams

· Manage RSVPs and logistics for press days

· Send out media blasts to editors for collection releases or press placements

· Send internal releases of notable press placements

· Assist during in-house VIP fittings

· Handle expenses and code accordingly

· Biannual inventory using excel



Social Media:

· Create and own monthly content calendar with biweekly meetings with PR Director

· Draft copy for social media captions

· Manage Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

· Create content for in-feed posts and stories

· Capture BTS content on-set during photo shoots

· Update and maintain Pamella Roland website – uploading new collections, editorial placements, and celebrity sightings

· Work closely with outside agency to maintain backend of website



Skills

· Photography and Adobe Photoshop a plus



To Apply: Please send your resume to lramsunder@pamellaroland.com, subject line Public Relations / Social Media Coordinator.



pamellaroland.com

@pamellaroland