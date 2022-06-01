Must Read: Puig to Acquire Byredo, Hill House Home Drops its Biggest Collection Yet

Photo: Courtesy of Byredo

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Puig to acquire Byredo

Spanish fragrance company Puig is set to acquire Byredo, the trendy luxury perfume brand founded by Ben Gorham in 2006. Known for minimalist, gender-neutral scents and collaborations with other buzzy fashion brands, Byredo has been valued as high as €1 billion, reports Business of Fashion. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. {Business of Fashion}

Hill House Home launches its biggest collection yet

Nap Dress originator Hill House Home launches its Summer 2022 collection on Wednesday at noon EST on its own website. New styles include cotton midi-length dresses, pique halter dresses, linen shirt dresses, zip-up sweatshirts, linen pants, shorts, crochet totes, knit dresses and new prints and colors in existing styles. There are also new matching sets and a range of "Collector's Edition" Nap Dresses in sheer tulle, lace and silk. Find a selection of the items shown in Hill House Home's new campaign in the gallery above. {Fashionista inbox}

Elliot Page for 'Esquire'. Photo: Ruven Afanador/Esquire

Elliot Page covers 'Esquire'

Elliot Page appears on Esquire's Summer 2022 cover, photographed by Ruven Afanador. In an accompanying story, the actor shares — in his own words rather than via a traditional interview — an insightful look at his childhood, career, transition and life. One striking passage reads: "Euphoria: Summer, it's hot out, and I'm just in a white T-shirt that fits me, walking down the street, shoulders back, enjoying the sun and the day. In the past, that would've been a very different walk. Instead, you have ideas blossoming in your mind, not constant feelings of shame and self-hatred." {Esquire}

