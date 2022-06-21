7 Resort 2023 Trends to Know

A somewhat confusing but consistent phenomenon in fashion is the arrival of pre-season collections, which debut and deliver between the spring and fall debuts that anchor the industry's calendar. These have many different names and release timelines, and no "pre-season" exemplifies that better than resort — which is also referred to as "pre-spring" or "cruise" or simply "winter," and lands in stores and online anywhere between October and December.

Resort collections cover everything from vacation wear to party dressing to simply pieces to weather lowering temperatures in. Much like the "main" spring and summer lines, they're revealed many months before, at the beginning of summer — for 2023, for instance, they started trickling out the first week of May, and we may see a few more in the next few weeks. Still, it's an important opportunity for brands: Some stage elaborate destination runways for these collections; others have abandoned the spring/fall cadence altogether and opted to show biannually on the pre-collection schedule.

Though they may represent many different scenarios, time periods and types of dressing, resort collections often share that excitement and energy that comes with the warmer months and that we desperately want when it's cold out. As such, we're able to draw out some common threads that'll give us a sense of what we'll be wearing in the very near future. As for what you might find yourself gravitating towards this winter, discover the biggest trends from the Resort 2023 collections in the galleries, below.

Berry Reds

66 Gallery 66 Images

Sunshine Yellows

35 Gallery 35 Images

Citrus Greens

34 Gallery 34 Images

Knits That Sparkle

8 Gallery 8 Images

Corsets and Bustiers and Bra Tops, Oh My

26 Gallery 26 Images

Precious Cargo

22 Gallery 22 Images

Pink & Red

41 Gallery 41 Images

