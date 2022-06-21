Skip to main content
7 Resort 2023 Trends to Know

7 Resort 2023 Trends to Know

Because winter dressing doesn't have to be boring.

Because winter dressing doesn't have to be boring.

A somewhat confusing but consistent phenomenon in fashion is the arrival of pre-season collections, which debut and deliver between the spring and fall debuts that anchor the industry's calendar. These have many different names and release timelines, and no "pre-season" exemplifies that better than resort — which is also referred to as "pre-spring" or "cruise" or simply "winter," and lands in stores and online anywhere between October and December.

Resort collections cover everything from vacation wear to party dressing to simply pieces to weather lowering temperatures in. Much like the "main" spring and summer lines, they're revealed many months before, at the beginning of summer — for 2023, for instance, they started trickling out the first week of May, and we may see a few more in the next few weeks. Still, it's an important opportunity for brands: Some stage elaborate destination runways for these collections; others have abandoned the spring/fall cadence altogether and opted to show biannually on the pre-collection schedule.  

Though they may represent many different scenarios, time periods and types of dressing, resort collections often share that excitement and energy that comes with the warmer months and that we desperately want when it's cold out. As such, we're able to draw out some common threads that'll give us a sense of what we'll be wearing in the very near future. As for what you might find yourself gravitating towards this winter, discover the biggest trends from the Resort 2023 collections in the galleries, below.  

Berry Reds

Roberto cavalli Resort PO S23 035
Dior Resort PO S23 025
Dior Resort PO S23 026
66
Gallery
66 Images

Sunshine Yellows

Missoni-Resort-2023-8
33-MOSCHINO WOMEN RESORT 2023 photo by Marcus Mam courtesy of Moschino
48-MOSCHINO WOMEN RESORT 2023 photo by Marcus Mam courtesy of Moschino
35
Gallery
35 Images

Citrus Greens

ODLR_PS23_LOOK_16
ADEAM_RT23_02
ADEAM_RT23_04
34
Gallery
34 Images

Knits That Sparkle

McCartney Resort PO S23 024
Tory Burch Resort PO S23 003
Tory Burch Resort PO S23 006
8
Gallery
8 Images

Corsets and Bustiers and Bra Tops, Oh My 

ZGhertner_CHLOE_SPRING_23_LOOKBOOK_A2.LR
Look-012-Jonas-Gustavsson
Look-032-Jonas-Gustavsson
26
Gallery
26 Images

Precious Cargo

LV-Cruise-2023-2
DSquared2 Resort PO S23 001
DSquared2 Resort PO S23 018
22
Gallery
22 Images

Pink & Red

20220608_HELLESSY_16_005_2x3
Roberto cavalli Resort PO S23 001
Roberto cavalli Resort PO S23 006
41
Gallery
41 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

pre-fall-trends-2022
Fashion Week

9 Top Trends From the Pre-Fall 2022 Collections

The jeans are getting roomier, and the skirts are getting even shorter.

By Dara PrantJan 20, 2022
ny-roundup.jpg
Fashion Week

The 7 Biggest Trends from New York Fashion Week

There was the '70s, and then also the '70s.

By Dana KruspeFeb 20, 2015
Fendi bag S22 013
Fashion Week

Fashionista's 43 Favorite Bags From the MFW Spring 2022 Collections

The Y2K influence is strong this season.

By FashionistaSep 28, 2021
new-york-fashion-week-fall-2022-trends
Fashion Week

11 Breakout Fall 2022 Trends From the New York Fashion Week Runways

A.k.a. what you'll be wearing six months from now.

By Dara PrantFeb 18, 2022