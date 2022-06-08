Retrofête is currently hiring for: Showroom Coordinator/Office administrator In New York, NY
Retrofête, a contemporary women's brand, is looking for a Showroom Coordinator. We are looking for someone who will thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial and collaborative environment. This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking for a multi-faceted role with growth potential.
The essential duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to the following:
- Provide administrative support to the showroom – President, Showroom Manager, Sales, and other departments
- Perform general clerical duties including, but not limited to filing, copying, fax, email correspondence, handling incoming/outgoing postal mail, ordering supplies etc.
- Checking and maintaining all storage areas within the showroom and offices.
- Responsible for reception/phone coverage, taking messages, answering calls, and directing inquiries. Must greet clients and be courteous & professional in dealing with the clients.
- Streamlining administrative processes.
- Maintain setup of the showroom and handle the incoming samples, which includes hanging garments, and steaming them for presentation.
- Reconcile expense reports
- Maintain confidentiality and discretion with sensitive issues
-Ensure to arrive 15-20 minutes prior to office employees' arrival.
- Accounting knowledge is a plus. A fair amount of working with numbers is involved - Data entry, maintaining cash disbursement journal, and bank reconciliation statements.
- Maintaining and Updating inventory lists
- Assist during photo shoots, markets, and tradeshows.
- Assists in the operations of the showroom & additional offices
Requirements:
* Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience
* 1-3 years of related experience
* Proficiency with Microsoft Office, especially Outlook, Word, and Excel
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills
* Excellent organizational skills
*Hospitality and event planning experience is a PLUS!!
* Must be able to be in office 5 days a week
*DOG LOVER!
To Apply: Please send your resume to melissa@mintshowroom.com, subject line Showroom Coordinator/ Admin Assistant.