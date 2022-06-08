Retrofête is currently hiring for: Showroom Coordinator/Office administrator In New York, NY

Retrofête, a contemporary women's brand, is looking for a Showroom Coordinator. We are looking for someone who will thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial and collaborative environment. This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking for a multi-faceted role with growth potential.



The essential duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to the following:

- Provide administrative support to the showroom – President, Showroom Manager, Sales, and other departments

- Perform general clerical duties including, but not limited to filing, copying, fax, email correspondence, handling incoming/outgoing postal mail, ordering supplies etc.

- Checking and maintaining all storage areas within the showroom and offices.

- Responsible for reception/phone coverage, taking messages, answering calls, and directing inquiries. Must greet clients and be courteous & professional in dealing with the clients.

- Streamlining administrative processes.

- Maintain setup of the showroom and handle the incoming samples, which includes hanging garments, and steaming them for presentation.

- Reconcile expense reports

- Maintain confidentiality and discretion with sensitive issues

-Ensure to arrive 15-20 minutes prior to office employees' arrival.

- Accounting knowledge is a plus. A fair amount of working with numbers is involved - Data entry, maintaining cash disbursement journal, and bank reconciliation statements.

- Maintaining and Updating inventory lists

- Assist during photo shoots, markets, and tradeshows.

- Assists in the operations of the showroom & additional offices



Requirements:

* Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

* 1-3 years of related experience

* Proficiency with Microsoft Office, especially Outlook, Word, and Excel

* Excellent verbal and written communication skills

* Excellent organizational skills

*Hospitality and event planning experience is a PLUS!!

* Must be able to be in office 5 days a week

*DOG LOVER!



To Apply: Please send your resume to melissa@mintshowroom.com, subject line Showroom Coordinator/ Admin Assistant.