Must Read: Revlon Files for Bankruptcy, Harlem's Fashion Row Announces Partnership With LVMH North America

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Revlon files for bankruptcy

Revlon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, Bloomberg reports, citing global supply chain issues that exacerbated the cosmetic company's existing problems. "Consumer demand for our products remains strong — people love our brands, and we continue to have a healthy market position. But our challenging capital structure has limited our ability to navigate macro-economic issues in order to meet this demand," Revlon CEO Debra Perelman told the publication, in a statement. {Bloomberg}

Harlem's Fashion Row announces partnership with LVMH North America

Harlem's Fashion Row is working with LVMH's North America division to create and foster a more equitable fashion industry through mentorship opportunities, sponsorships, access to executives within the luxury conglomerate's portfolio and more. "Through this partnership, HFR and LVMH North America look forward to continuing their mission of giving designers of color access to individuals and organizations that can help shape their future," said Brandice Daniel, CEO and founder of Harlem's Fashion Row, in a statement. "We've successfully introduced a wealth of diverse designers to a world-class fashion curriculum consisting of invaluable tools and resources to grow their businesses, and have educated Gen Z on how they too can change fashion's course. Conjunctively, we've created opportunities for youth to engage as early as high school, meeting the marginalized, particularly HBCU students, where they are in their fashion careers." {Fashionista Inbox}

A new podcast addressing sustainability in fashion

On Thursday, Post Script Media debuts a new weekly podcast called Hot Buttons, which aims to address sustainability within the fashion industry. Hosted by journalist Christina Binkley, circularity expert Rachel Kibbe and Thrilling co-founder of CEO Shilla Kim-Parker, the show "will break down the headlines, industry moves and tech breakthroughs to reveal the difficult path ahead for the fashion industry," and "help listeners understand how change is happening, where it's stalling and identify the greatest opportunities for progress," according to a press release. {Fashionista Inbox}

The hunt for activewear's next big category

For Business of Fashion, Chavie Lieber and Daniel-Yaw Miller report on recent developments in the active apparel space focusing on sports that are still considered niche, such as pickleball and skiing, and the opportunities that lie therein. {Business of Fashion}

