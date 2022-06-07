Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sadie Sink's Sophisticated Separates Set

Did she run up a hill to... look this good? [See what I (tried) to do there?]

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I don't watch "Stranger Things" because I'm a well-noted baby. However, you'd have to have been living under a rock over the last week or so to avoid one major component of the new season: Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)," a song which plays a key role in the plot and has been going so viral on TikTok, it launched the artist back into the top 10 in several countries. Some light, spoiler-y Googling has taught me it involves Max, played by Sadie Sink — and while I don't know, nor want to know, what a "Vecna" is, I'm always happy to have a reason for looking back at Sink's impressive red carpet resumé.

Sink has been working with stylist Molly Dickson to establish herself as a style star to watch, appearing at brand events and even serving as a runway model. This effort has paid off with fashion campaigns, too: Sink starred in Kate Spade's Spring 2019 ads, shot by Tim Walker. That partnership has led to many a fun front row and red carpet moment, but my favorite is the look Sink wore to the 2019 CFDA Awards as a guest of the brand. A two-piece matching set is a winning style move every time; her nude chiffon style, layered over a white floral lace and dotted with buttercream flowers, is no exception.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It's so pretty against her hair color and skin tone, played up even further with pink blush and a neutral smokey eye. And the accessories are simple: a pair of sleek pumps and a structured top-handle bag — the perfect play against all that softness. Shop Sink-inspired bags in the gallery below:

