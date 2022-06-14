6 Mini-Skirt Styles For Every Summer Mood

The Fall 2022 shows and accompanying street only confirmed what we knew to be true: The mini-skirt craze has gone from a resurgence to a full-blown takeover. It goes well beyond Miu Miu's hit micro-mini (though, that certainly sped up the process). With summer comes rising temperatures and more hours of sunlight — and that tends to translate to shorter hemlines. The renewed interest in short silhouettes means there's a mini skirt out there for every type of vibe, whether it's classic denim, nostalgic pleats, sweet florals or utilitarian cargo.

So no matter which direction your sartorial inclinations take you this season, consider revisiting the mini. We've rounded up the best of six major trends in the market in the galleries below. Happy shopping.

Micro Mini Skirts

4 Gallery 4 Images

Denim Mini Skirts

4 Gallery 4 Images

Pleated Mini Skirts

4 Gallery 4 Images

Floral Mini Skirts

4 Gallery 4 Images

Cargo Mini Skirts

4 Gallery 4 Images

Sporty Mini Skirts

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.