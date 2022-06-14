Skip to main content
6 Mini-Skirt Styles For Every Summer Mood

6 Mini-Skirt Styles For Every Summer Mood

Photo: Imaxtree

The Fall 2022 shows and accompanying street only confirmed what we knew to be true: The mini-skirt craze has gone from a resurgence to a full-blown takeover. It goes well beyond Miu Miu's hit micro-mini (though, that certainly sped up the process). With summer comes rising temperatures and more hours of sunlight — and that tends to translate to shorter hemlines. The renewed interest in short silhouettes means there's a mini skirt out there for every type of vibe, whether it's classic denim, nostalgic pleats, sweet florals or utilitarian cargo. 

So no matter which direction your sartorial inclinations take you this season, consider revisiting the mini. We've rounded up the best of six major trends in the market in the galleries below. Happy shopping. 

Micro Mini Skirts

LaQuan Smith Low Slung PVC Miniskirt $525
Miaou Micro Mini Skirt, $165
Simon Miller Wii Skirt $365
Denim Mini Skirts

AE Denim Patchwork Skirt $60
Ahluwalia x Ganni Patchwork Stretch Denim Skirt, $295
Ryan Destiny x PacSun Y2K Girl Low Rise Mini Skirt $45
Pleated Mini Skirts

Alice and Olivia Carter Pleated Mini Skirt $295
C'est D Aqua Tennis Skirt $46 (from $57)
Recreational Habits Naomi Pleated Skirt In White $95
Floral Mini Skirts

Madewell Pull-On Swing Mini Skirt, $80
Hill House Home The Paz Skirt $95
Reformation Margot Skirt, $98
Cargo Mini Skirts

Banana Republic Denim Utility Skirt, $70 (from $90)
Porridge Utility Pleat-Front Mini Skirt, %110
Marine Serre Asymmetrical Recycled-Fibre Moiré Mini Skirt, $326 (from $725)
Sporty Mini Skirts 

Girlfriend Collective Earth Sport Skort $62
Daily Paper Granite Green Eskirt $80
Athleta Ace Tennis Skort 15.5" $69
