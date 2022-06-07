Skip to main content
21 Summer Knits That'll Keep You Cool

21 Summer Knits That'll Keep You Cool

Seriously — just look at all the options.

Photo: Emma Craft/Courtesy of Hill House Home

Seriously — just look at all the options.

Knitwear might not be the first thing you'd think to wear when the forecast is 80º and higher, but brands are giving us many good reasons to reconsider. More and more, we're seeing thin, light-as-air wovens pop up in summer collections, meant to be worn over swimsuits, with cutoffs, as sets or on their own. All you need to do is add sandals. The best part, though, is that you'll continue to wear these pieces once temperatures start to dip again — only, with a few more layers. 

Shop some of the best summer knits you can buy right now in the gallery below.  

Madewell Halstead Square-Neck Sweater Tank, $50, Cardigan, $95, and Shorts, $70
Hanifa Cora Pant Set, $298
Hill House Home The Enzo Dress $195
21
Gallery
21 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.  

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

Caroline Daur poses wearing Valentino after the Valentino show at the Carreau du Temple during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F:W 2022-2023 on March 06, 2022 in Paris, France
Shopping

There's a Sundress For Every Summer Mood

Whether it's "coastal grandmother" or "Hot Girl Summer, Continued."

By FashionistaMay 17, 2022
shop-fall-transitional-knits
Shopping

Ease Into Fall With These 17 On-Trend Transitional Knits

Cardigans, ponchos and vests, oh my!

By Dara PrantSep 11, 2020
party-knitwear-online-sales
Shopping

13 Fancy Knits on Sale To Get You Through Holiday Party Season

No ugly sweaters here.

By Dara PrantDec 3, 2021
shop-vacation-summer-dresses
Shopping

The Most Vacation-Worthy Dresses To Wear This Summer, According to Fashionista Editors

From multi-colored linen maxis to smocked minis.

By FashionistaJun 15, 2021