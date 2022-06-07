21 Summer Knits That'll Keep You Cool

Knitwear might not be the first thing you'd think to wear when the forecast is 80º and higher, but brands are giving us many good reasons to reconsider. More and more, we're seeing thin, light-as-air wovens pop up in summer collections, meant to be worn over swimsuits, with cutoffs, as sets or on their own. All you need to do is add sandals. The best part, though, is that you'll continue to wear these pieces once temperatures start to dip again — only, with a few more layers.

Shop some of the best summer knits you can buy right now in the gallery below.

