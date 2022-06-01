A First Look at SKKN By Kim, Kim Kardashian's New Skin-Care Brand

Photo: Mario Sorrenti/Courtesy of SKKN By Kim

Kim Kardashian's next beauty venture is officially on its way. On Wednesday, Kardashian released details surrounding her forthcoming skin-care brand, SKKN By Kim, created in partnership with Coty.

The nine-SKU lineup was "born out of Kim's dream to bridge the gap between the world’s most renowned dermatological experts and people at home seeking high-performance skin care," per a press release. The products — which range in price from $37 to $95 and will be available direct-to-consumer on June 21 — aim to cater to "all skin types, tones and textures at every stage of maturity," and come in earth-toned refillable packaging.

SKKN By Kim's debut collection. Photo: Hannah Tveite/SKKN By Kim

"In all of my business endeavors, I've been fueled by my passion to fill gaps in the market with expertly-crafted and universally-loved products that are performance driven — and I have carried this same drive and approach with me into creating a legacy skin-care brand," Kardashian, who also serves as the brand's CEO, said, in a statement. "What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skin-care discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it."

"Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise — and I knew I had to share my learnings," she continued. "Fueled by years of gathered insights, SKKN By Kim's science-backed formulas work together to reactivate skin's inner potential and inspire confidence. I'm proud to finally be able to share this collection with everyone."

The refill components for SKKN By Kim's debut collection. Photo: Hannah Tveite/SKKN By Kim

SKKN By Kim's debut offerings include a gentle foaming cleanser ($43/$37 refill); acidic and enzymatic exfoliating toner ($45/38 refill); mechanical and enzymatic exfoliator ($55/$47 refill); multi-molecular weight hyaluronic acid serum ($90/$77 refill); vitamin C8 serum ($90/$77 refill); firming face cream ($85/$72 refill); moisturizing eye cream ($75/$64 refill); vitamin C-spiked oil drops ($95/$71 refill); and overnight oil ($95/$81 refill).

Kardashian herself appears in a campaign promoting the brand's launch, of course, photographed by Mario Sorrenti. SKKN By Kim also enlisted a variety of models — plus photographers Dana Scruggs and Elias Tahan — to appear in the imagery.

SKKN By Kim will be available at SKKNByKim.com on June 21 at 12 p.m. EDT.

