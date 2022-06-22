Skip to main content

Tessa Thompson Puts a Clever Spin on the 'Naked' Dress Trend

No expected sparkles here!
Tessa Thompson is not one to go the expected route when it comes to red carpet fashion. Whether she's experimenting with fun beauty looks or putting twists on classic pieces, her choices (made in collaboration with celebrity stylist duo Wayman and Micahregularly land her on best-dressed lists

So really, it's no surprise that Thompson arrived at the "Westworld" season four premiere on Tuesday evening in a look that takes an expected celebrity dressing trend — the ever-present "naked" dress — and flips it on its head. The actor chose a dress from up-and-coming brand Interior's Fall 2022 collection (which marked its NYFW debut): a slightly-sheer, caramel-hued gown in a crinkled fabric, featuring an open back tied up with two black satin bows. It's sexy, to be sure, while still feeling covered-up; it's the cooler cousin to those ubiquitous, sparkle-covered mesh gowns we've grown accustomed to seeing at big events.

Thompson finished the look with a black choker, which tied her hair back at the neck, and sparse jewelry from Reza. With finger waves and a smoky eye, the overall effect is downright editorial — not to mention incredibly sultry — proving once again that no one is out there doing red carpet style quite like Thompson.

