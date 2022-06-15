Great Outfits in Fashion History: Tessa Thompson's Thom Browne Spring 2018 Suit

This is Thom Browne we're talking about, so it's not your ordinary suit.

Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

When it comes to dressing up, suiting is never a bad choice. However, it can feel hard to innovate on such a tried and true classic — unless you're Thom Browne, that is. Though his namesake brand is renowned for its tailoring, the designer doesn't stick to the same old formulas: He consistently innovates with construction, fabric and shape innovation, managing to delight and surprise collection after collection. That's part of the reason why it's so exciting to see his work on the red carpet, because you know it won't be your average suit.

Case in point: Tessa Thompson at the 2018 premiere of "Sorry To Bother You" at Brooklyn's BAM Theater.

The actor and her stylists, Wayman and Micah, have worked with Thom Browne on numerous looks over the years. (Thompson even attended the 2018 Met Gala as a guest of the brand.) On this occasion, they plucked a set from the Spring 2018 collection made with a light grey, semi-sheer plaid fabric. If that wasn't cool enough, you'll see the skirt is bisected in a way where the bottom half is "suspended" by the brand's signature tri-color ribbons. Underneath, Thompson wore an opaque white sheer collared shirt and grey striped tie. She carried a black box bag, and paired the look with black platform loafers — all Thom Browne, too. The overall effect is playful, unconventional and pure Thom Browne.

Shop sharp, plaid and checked blazers in the gallery below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.