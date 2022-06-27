Skip to main content

Must Read: Inside the Marc Jacobs Comeback, How Beauty Brands Can Become Acquisition Material

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.
Designer Marc Jacobs walks the runway finale during the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show

Inside the Marc Jacobs Comeback
Lauren Sherman of Business of Fashion spoke with designer Marc Jacobs, CEO Eric Marechalle and LVMH Fashion Group boss Sidney Toledano about the resurgence of the Marc Jacobs brand. In 2017, it was struggling; Marechalle cut costs and scaled back the runway collection, in addition to incorporating more accessible pricing and new elements, such as the wildly popular Gen-Z brand Heaven. Citing the success of contemporary-priced brands like Ganni and Tibi, Sherman emphasized the importance of the Heaven launch and how the idea of "accessible luxury" has helped Marc Jacobs get back on track. {Business of Fashion}

How a brand becomes acquisition material
For Beauty Independent, Jane Carlson investigates what makes a brand fit for acquisition, as well as post-acquisition realities, by speaking with executives at beauty brands Clio, Ilia and Amyris. Carlson writes, "while some founders think selling their brand is the ultimate sign of success…striking the right deal is often complicated." The importance of a variety of factors in acquisitions are explored, such as benefits for the founders, consideration of buyers, and what the acquisition means for the brand once the deal has been made. {Beauty Independent}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

the-marc-jacobs
News

With His New Line, The Marc Jacobs, the Designer Would Like to Reintroduce Himself

The fashion industry has drastically changed in the four years since Marc by Marc Jacobs shuttered, but now Jacobs is reentering the contemporary market on his own terms.

By Alyssa Vingan KleinMay 30, 2019
billie-eilish-nike-sneaker
News

Must Read: Billie Eilish Made a Sneaker for Nike, Thomas Doherty Is Now a Dior Beauty Ambassador

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

By Dara PrantApr 11, 2022
nicki-minaj-elle-cover
News

Must Read: Nicki Minaj Covers 'Elle''s July Issue, Marc Jacobs Reportedly Revisits Grunge for Resort

Plus, Instagram makes Stories shoppable.

By Dara PrantJun 13, 2018
anya-taylor-joy-dior-ambassador
News

Must Read: Anya Taylor-Joy Named Dior Global Brand Ambassador, Why Brands Want Shoppers To Start Their Holiday Shopping Early

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

By Dara PrantOct 25, 2021