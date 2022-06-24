Must Read: The Rise Of The Fashion Tumblr Generation, How Businesses Can Manage Tiktok's Trend Cycle

Photo: Imaxtree

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

How the children of fashion Tumblr found themselves, and each other

For The Cut, Matthew Schneier explores some of the most notable fashion-focused users from the height of Tumblr who have since become industry professionals. Interviews with the likes of actor Hari Nef, hair artist Sonny Molina, photographer Ethan James Green and more examine the path taken by this group of online friends to become the in-demand members of fashion's next generation. Marcus Cuffie, a stylist whose Tumblr, "Dustulator," was named after their favorite Rick Owens collection, explains, "If I didn't have Tumblr, I never would have gotten into fashion." {The Cut}

How businesses can mindfully manage TikTok's lightning-fast trend cycle

Chavie Lieber of Business of Fashion dissects TikTok's ever-changing trend cycle and, with the help of trend forecasters and marketing professionals, breaks down how businesses can keep up — with caution. Benji Park, a TikTok forecaster and brand consultant, tells Lieber most TikTok trends, ("coastal grandmother," "twee," etc.) run in "90-day cycles," with a life span of six months at most. Park also advises brands to use TikTok subcultures in faster-paced social media marketing rather than banking entire wholesale orders on a trending look. {Business of Fashion}

Fashion has abandoned human taste in the name of fast production

Amanda Mull of The Atlantic discusses the ongoing issue of fast-fashion brands producing copycat designs or, as Mull puts it, the abandonment of human taste and judgement in fashion. She makes an example out of Batsheva Hay and the modernization of the puff sleeve explaining, "Puff sleeves filtered down the price tiers, in one form or another, just like a zillion trends have before" and why these copycat pieces will be "iterated until the buying public can't stand them anymore." {The Atlantic}

