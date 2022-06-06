TILIT Is Hiring An Associate Production Manager In New York, NY

Image courtesy of TILIT

The Role

The Associate Production Manager will support the design team from product conceptualization through the production lifecycle adhering to brand aesthetic and quality standards.



Supply Management

· Manage production across the entire supply chain overseeing partners both overseas and domestically.

· Facilitating communication and reporting timelines and deliverables to internal and external stakeholders, including updating project management software

· Oversee cost/price analysis, vendor management, and quality assurance

· Participate in vendor sourcing strategy, supply allocation strategy across vendors; forecast and hindsight factory capacity and capabilities

· Work closely with CCO and Operations on inventory management, planning and re-order cadence

· Optimize production by building reserved capacity and fabric banks in order to react to business opportunities in real-time

· Constantly monitor supply chain to improve efficiencies and cost savings

· Communicate with 3PL partners to ensure smooth and on-time deliveries

· Build long-term relationships with vendors, including factory visits if necessary



Product Development

· Oversee development of new garments from pattern to tech pack to sampling

· Assists with design and sourcing requests from B2B Sales team

· Proactive mitigation and negotiations with vendors when errors occur to minimize loss

· Support design team with new collections, including renderings



Skills

· 3-5 years of product development experience

· Proficient in adobe suite, including illustrator and photoshop

· Experience with ERP

· Creative self-starter who is able to take initiative and work collaboratively

· Proficient in google suite including google sheets

· Proficient in Adobe suite design tools including Illustrator and Photoshop



Salary, Hours and Benefits

· $70-$90k salary range is flexible depending on the applicants experience and what they can bring to the Tilit team

· Performance based bonus allotted on an annual basis

· Health Insurance and 401K program available

· Office hours are 10:00am-6:00pm M-F with 1 scheduled day given to WFH



To Apply: Please send your resume to alex@tilitnyc.com, subject line Associate Production Manager.



tilitnyc.com

@tilitnyc