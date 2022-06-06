Skip to main content
TILIT Is Hiring An Associate Production Manager In New York, NY

Tilit is the source for retail chef wear & custom uniforms including hotel uniforms and restaurant uniforms. We are a family run business since 2012 with manufacturing in NYC, China and South America.
Tilit-X-Fashionista

The Role
The Associate Production Manager will support the design team from product conceptualization through the production lifecycle adhering to brand aesthetic and quality standards.

Supply Management
· Manage production across the entire supply chain overseeing partners both overseas and domestically.
· Facilitating communication and reporting timelines and deliverables to internal and external stakeholders, including updating project management software
· Oversee cost/price analysis, vendor management, and quality assurance
· Participate in vendor sourcing strategy, supply allocation strategy across vendors; forecast and hindsight factory capacity and capabilities
· Work closely with CCO and Operations on inventory management, planning and re-order cadence
· Optimize production by building reserved capacity and fabric banks in order to react to business opportunities in real-time
· Constantly monitor supply chain to improve efficiencies and cost savings
· Communicate with 3PL partners to ensure smooth and on-time deliveries
· Build long-term relationships with vendors, including factory visits if necessary

Product Development
· Oversee development of new garments from pattern to tech pack to sampling
· Assists with design and sourcing requests from B2B Sales team
· Proactive mitigation and negotiations with vendors when errors occur to minimize loss
· Support design team with new collections, including renderings

Skills
· 3-5 years of product development experience
· Proficient in adobe suite, including illustrator and photoshop
· Experience with ERP
· Creative self-starter who is able to take initiative and work collaboratively
· Proficient in google suite including google sheets
· Proficient in Adobe suite design tools including Illustrator and Photoshop

Salary, Hours and Benefits
· $70-$90k salary range is flexible depending on the applicants experience and what they can bring to the Tilit team
· Performance based bonus allotted on an annual basis
· Health Insurance and 401K program available
· Office hours are 10:00am-6:00pm M-F with 1 scheduled day given to WFH

To Apply: Please send your resume to alex@tilitnyc.com, subject line Associate Production Manager.

tilitnyc.com
@tilitnyc

