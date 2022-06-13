Skip to main content
24 Can't-Miss Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards

24 Can't-Miss Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards

There was a little bit of everything — custom, couture and lots of sparkle.

The biggest night in Broadway took over New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, with Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as host. The Tony Awards have been quite the fashion-forward affair in recent years, and the 2022 festivities were no exception. 

DeBose followed up her no-miss awards season sartorial streak with a custom sequined Boss gown on the red carpet, while Judith Light arrived in a striped Thom Browne matching set and Jordan Roth repped emerging designers in custom Luchen. There was a lot to take in, so catch up on the 24 looks you can't miss from the 2022 Tonys. 

Tonys-2022-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-22
Tonys-2022-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-1
Tonys-2022-Red-Carpet-Best-Dressed-13
24
Gallery
24 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

