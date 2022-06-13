24 Can't-Miss Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards

The biggest night in Broadway took over New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, with Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as host. The Tony Awards have been quite the fashion-forward affair in recent years, and the 2022 festivities were no exception.

DeBose followed up her no-miss awards season sartorial streak with a custom sequined Boss gown on the red carpet, while Judith Light arrived in a striped Thom Browne matching set and Jordan Roth repped emerging designers in custom Luchen. There was a lot to take in, so catch up on the 24 looks you can't miss from the 2022 Tonys.

24 Gallery 24 Images

