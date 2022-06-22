Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

VSJ Consulting Is Hiring A PR & Marketing Associate (Interim Role) In New York, NY

VSJ Consulting is a New York-based communications consultancy seeking an interim PR & Marketing Associate to join the team working across accounts in luxury fashion and lifestyle.
V-symbol

VSJ Consulting is a New York-based communications consultancy seeking an interim PR & Marketing Associate to join the team working across accounts in luxury fashion and lifestyle. Associate will play an essential role in working closely with the Vice President supporting with day-to-day strategy execution. This is an interim role, with the opportunity to transition to a full-time position.

Candidates must have genuine passion for developing brands and be highly detail oriented, thoughtful, intelligent, optimistic, and resourceful.

Must be available to start Mid-July, early August.

Responsibilities
· Facilitate the smooth running of the day-to-day function of each client, providing necessary support.
· Pitch and secure editorial product placements + sample management.
· Support VIP placements.
· Sharing editorial and VIP coverage.
· Manage Influencer seeding outreach and tracking.
· Support on events and press days.
· Maintain regular contact and close relationships with key editors, stylists, and influencers.

Skills & experience
· 2 years of experience within the luxury fashion, accessories and/or lifestyle communications field.
· A working foundation of editorial contacts; stylist, VIP and influencer contacts.
· Mastery of MS Office, strong presentation & writing skills.
· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, meeting tight deadlines. Excellent prioritizing and time management.
· A thoughtful and responsive approach to client management. Team player.

To apply, please email: evanne@vsj-consulting.com

_________________
About
Committed to a highly personalized, purposeful approach that stands apart from industry standards, Viktorija launched VSJ Consulting in 2020. Today, with a focus on fashion, accessories, lifestyle, and jewelry, VSJ’s growing New York and London-based team cultivates long-term partnerships with rising brands that are aligned with VSJ’s less-but-better philosophy. In close collaboration with each client, much like an in- house team, VSJ crafts a singular, 360-degree strategy—at once comprehensive and meticulously refined—designed to drive growth across all channels.

Our clients: By Malene Birger, TOVE, Merlette, Nylora, Refine, Ven Store, Kye Intimates, Savette, GIABORGHINI (GIA/RHW, Gia x Pernille), Completedworks

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

PRC-logo-site1
Sponsored Story

PR Consulting Is Hiring A Jr. PR Manager, Fashion & Lifestyle In New York, NY

PR Consulting is a brand strategy and public relations agency that specializes in developing and communicating authentic narratives to position companies and individuals across multi-platform channels.

By Winnie LiuJun 15, 2021
PRC_400x400_white
Careers

PR Consulting Is Hiring A Project Coordinator In New York, NY

PR Consulting, based in New York City, specializes in brand imaging and public relations development for the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries.

By Winnie LiuSep 27, 2018
PRC-logo-site1
Sponsored Story

PR Consulting Is Hiring A Senior Coordinator In New York, NY

PR Consulting is seeking a seasoned, results driven Senior Public Relations Coordinator to join our team.

By Winnie LiuNov 26, 2019
PRC-logo-site1
Careers

PR Consulting Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY

PR Consulting, a powerhouse public relations agency known in NYC, Paris and Los Angeles, for its Fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle clients, is actively seeking a PR Coordinator for the firm’s lifestyle and art clients in New York City.

By Winnie LiuOct 19, 2018