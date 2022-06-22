VSJ Consulting Is Hiring A PR & Marketing Associate (Interim Role) In New York, NY

VSJ Consulting is a New York-based communications consultancy seeking an interim PR & Marketing Associate to join the team working across accounts in luxury fashion and lifestyle. Associate will play an essential role in working closely with the Vice President supporting with day-to-day strategy execution. This is an interim role, with the opportunity to transition to a full-time position.



Candidates must have genuine passion for developing brands and be highly detail oriented, thoughtful, intelligent, optimistic, and resourceful.



Must be available to start Mid-July, early August.



Responsibilities

· Facilitate the smooth running of the day-to-day function of each client, providing necessary support.

· Pitch and secure editorial product placements + sample management.

· Support VIP placements.

· Sharing editorial and VIP coverage.

· Manage Influencer seeding outreach and tracking.

· Support on events and press days.

· Maintain regular contact and close relationships with key editors, stylists, and influencers.



Skills & experience

· 2 years of experience within the luxury fashion, accessories and/or lifestyle communications field.

· A working foundation of editorial contacts; stylist, VIP and influencer contacts.

· Mastery of MS Office, strong presentation & writing skills.

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, meeting tight deadlines. Excellent prioritizing and time management.

· A thoughtful and responsive approach to client management. Team player.



To apply, please email: evanne@vsj-consulting.com



_________________

About

Committed to a highly personalized, purposeful approach that stands apart from industry standards, Viktorija launched VSJ Consulting in 2020. Today, with a focus on fashion, accessories, lifestyle, and jewelry, VSJ’s growing New York and London-based team cultivates long-term partnerships with rising brands that are aligned with VSJ’s less-but-better philosophy. In close collaboration with each client, much like an in- house team, VSJ crafts a singular, 360-degree strategy—at once comprehensive and meticulously refined—designed to drive growth across all channels.



Our clients: By Malene Birger, TOVE, Merlette, Nylora, Refine, Ven Store, Kye Intimates, Savette, GIABORGHINI (GIA/RHW, Gia x Pernille), Completedworks