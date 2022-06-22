VSJ Consulting Is Hiring A PR & Marketing Associate (Interim Role) In New York, NY
VSJ Consulting is a New York-based communications consultancy seeking an interim PR & Marketing Associate to join the team working across accounts in luxury fashion and lifestyle. Associate will play an essential role in working closely with the Vice President supporting with day-to-day strategy execution. This is an interim role, with the opportunity to transition to a full-time position.
Candidates must have genuine passion for developing brands and be highly detail oriented, thoughtful, intelligent, optimistic, and resourceful.
Must be available to start Mid-July, early August.
Responsibilities
· Facilitate the smooth running of the day-to-day function of each client, providing necessary support.
· Pitch and secure editorial product placements + sample management.
· Support VIP placements.
· Sharing editorial and VIP coverage.
· Manage Influencer seeding outreach and tracking.
· Support on events and press days.
· Maintain regular contact and close relationships with key editors, stylists, and influencers.
Skills & experience
· 2 years of experience within the luxury fashion, accessories and/or lifestyle communications field.
· A working foundation of editorial contacts; stylist, VIP and influencer contacts.
· Mastery of MS Office, strong presentation & writing skills.
· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, meeting tight deadlines. Excellent prioritizing and time management.
· A thoughtful and responsive approach to client management. Team player.
To apply, please email: evanne@vsj-consulting.com
About
Committed to a highly personalized, purposeful approach that stands apart from industry standards, Viktorija launched VSJ Consulting in 2020. Today, with a focus on fashion, accessories, lifestyle, and jewelry, VSJ’s growing New York and London-based team cultivates long-term partnerships with rising brands that are aligned with VSJ’s less-but-better philosophy. In close collaboration with each client, much like an in- house team, VSJ crafts a singular, 360-degree strategy—at once comprehensive and meticulously refined—designed to drive growth across all channels.
Our clients: By Malene Birger, TOVE, Merlette, Nylora, Refine, Ven Store, Kye Intimates, Savette, GIABORGHINI (GIA/RHW, Gia x Pernille), Completedworks