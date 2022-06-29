WWAKE Is Hiring A Custom Client Specialist In Greenpoint, Brooklyn (NY)

WWAKE is seeking an individual passionate about fine jewelry and providing an above-and-beyond experience to our luxury clientele. As part of our custom team, you’ll work directly with our private clients (and liaise with our designers) to make their dreams come to life in the form of stunning, one-of-a-kind, pieces. Your role will be essential to creating a memorable design experience that builds meaning into each piece of jewelry, to be appreciated for the rest of their lives.



Responsibilities:

● Provide excellent brand experience, both written and in-person, for all customers through superior product knowledge, merchandise engagement, and informed advice.

● Develop meaningful client relationships with above-and-beyond service to meet or exceed monthly sales goals

● Work directly with our Custom Design Manager and Production Director to clearly communicate design details, pricing, lead times, and responsible sourcing options that meet client’s needs

● Order fulfillment, including placing orders with production, and shipping orders when necessary

● Working tightly with the design & production team to provide accurate lead times and exclusive design opportunities for clients

● Participating in clientele initiatives, including company training sessions, and special events online and offline that support our retail sales

● Maintain showroom for appointments

● Provide holistic support to team members at all times



Our ideal candidate:

● Previous high-end sales experience, 2 years preferred

● Strong knowledge and passion for sales and a genuine interest in fine jewelry

● Open to working a varying schedule to accommodate clients in different time zones

● Maintain a positive attitude and focus on customer satisfaction in a fast-paced environment

● Ability to multitask, while being attentive to customers and remaining flexible to the needs of a small growing business

● Quick response time, willingness to think critically, anticipate future chain of events and pivot plans seamlessly

● Excellent communication skills

● Ability to work collaboratively with a small team is an absolute must

● Must be an independent worker who is eager to take on responsibility with a personal sense of accountability



Our ideal candidate is available full-time and available for immediate hire. Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "CUSTOM CLIENT SPECIALIST" to careers@wwake.com.