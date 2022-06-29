WWAKE Is Hiring A Wholesale Manager In Greenpoint, Brooklyn (NY)

WWAKE is seeking an individual passionate about fashion, fine jewelry, and strategic sales growth. As Wholesale Manager, you will provide our luxury retailers with outstanding service including tailored sales strategies and attentive communication. Your work will be essential to fostering WWAKE’s global brand presence.



Responsibilities:

● Partner with Sales Director to create a wholesale distribution strategy that compliments our retail strategy and overall production capacity

● Create and analyze weekly and monthly sales reports to maximize sales and create informed growth projections for each wholesale account and performance “tier”

● Collect and monitor sell-through reports for each account to develop informed product strategies for each client in support of short and long-term growth projections while minimizing company risk in RTVs and chargebacks

● Maintain healthy communication with all retailers in order to gain constructive feedback, bring exposure to new products, and promote increased sell-through

● Monitor production calendar and set order deadlines that ensure on-time deliveries for our clients, in collaboration with our production manager

● Conduct regular market research and outreach to prepare for seasonal markets

● Manage the full market process from physical and digital product merchandising to scheduling and leading all market or trade show appointments and placing production orders

● Process all POs and order confirmations and determine and provide accurate ETA’s for all accounts

● Oversee consignment product strategies, healthy inventory levels, and sell-through and provide product selections, photos, and details for trunk shows

● Consult with development teams on pricing and design for new products that support the wholesale growth strategy. In turn, work closely with our design and production managers to gain a deep knowledge of product offerings and production capabilities.

● Manage workflow of Wholesale Assistant and Logistics Coordinator to ensure delivery of a WWAKE-style of communication, timely and correct order processing, and of timely shipments in accordance with shipping guidelines.

● Oversee payment collection, and A/R reconciliation for all wholesale accounts

● Provide support to team members at all times. Ensure that the checks and balances system from sales to production is functional at all times.



Our ideal candidate:

● Highly-organized, strong attention to detail, and proactive

● Strong knowledge and passion for sales and a genuine interest in jewelry

● Previous high-end wholesale jewelry experience, 1-year minimum

● Excellent communication skills. Multilingual - Spanish, French, and/or Chinese a plus

● Proficiency with Microsoft Office and Google Suite, strong Excel skills

● Familiarity with Quickbooks, JOOR, Shopify, and Square is a plus

● Open to working a varying schedule to accommodate clients in different time zones

● Ability and willingness to travel

● Quick response time, willingness to think critically, anticipate future chain of events and pivot plans seamlessly

● Ability to work collaboratively and constructively with a small diverse team is an absolute must

● Must be an independent worker who is eager to take on responsibilities with a personal sense of accountability

● Ability to multitask, while being attentive to customers and remaining flexible to the needs of a growing, sometimes ambiguous, company



Our ideal candidate is available full-time for immediate hire. Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "Wholesale Manager" to careers@wwake.com.