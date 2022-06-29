WWAKE Is Hiring An E-Commerce Sales Specialist In Greenpoint, Brooklyn (NY)
WWAKE is seeking a sales associate who is passionate about providing professional, above-and-beyond customer service. As part of our retail team, you’ll drive forward company sales goals and a positive, informed, brand experience for every client.
Responsibilities:
● Provide excellent brand experience, both written and in-person, for all customers through superior product knowledge, merchandise engagement, and informed advice.
● Developing client relationships and exceeding sales goals through above-and-beyond service
● Participating in clientele initiatives, including company training sessions, special events online and offline, and product launches.
● Maintain showroom and website appearance for optimal navigation of product
● Participation in general inventory management
● Order fulfillment, including processing and shipping orders
● Working tightly with the production team to provide accurate lead times and exclusive design opportunities for clients
● Provide holistic support to team members at all times
Requirements:
● Previous high-end sales experience, 2 years preferred
● Strong knowledge and passion for sales and a genuine interest in jewelry
● Availability to work a variety of hours, which may include early mornings, evenings, weekends, or holidays
● Ability to maintain a positive attitude and focus on customer satisfaction in a fast-paced environment
● Ability to multitask, while being attentive to customers and remaining flexible to the needs of a small growing business
● Quick response time, willingness to think critically, anticipate future chain of events, and pivot plans seamlessly
● Excellent communication skills
● Ability to work collaboratively with a small team is an absolute must
● Must be an independent worker who is eager to take on responsibility with a personal sense of accountability
Our ideal candidate is available full-time and available for immediate hire. Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "Sales Associate" to careers@wwake.com.