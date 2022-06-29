WWAKE Is Hiring An E-Commerce Sales Specialist In Greenpoint, Brooklyn (NY)

WWAKE is seeking a sales associate who is passionate about providing professional, above-and-beyond customer service. As part of our retail team, you’ll drive forward company sales goals and a positive, informed, brand experience for every client.



Responsibilities:

● Provide excellent brand experience, both written and in-person, for all customers through superior product knowledge, merchandise engagement, and informed advice.

● Developing client relationships and exceeding sales goals through above-and-beyond service

● Participating in clientele initiatives, including company training sessions, special events online and offline, and product launches.

● Maintain showroom and website appearance for optimal navigation of product

● Participation in general inventory management

● Order fulfillment, including processing and shipping orders

● Working tightly with the production team to provide accurate lead times and exclusive design opportunities for clients

● Provide holistic support to team members at all times



Requirements:

● Previous high-end sales experience, 2 years preferred

● Strong knowledge and passion for sales and a genuine interest in jewelry

● Availability to work a variety of hours, which may include early mornings, evenings, weekends, or holidays

● Ability to maintain a positive attitude and focus on customer satisfaction in a fast-paced environment

● Ability to multitask, while being attentive to customers and remaining flexible to the needs of a small growing business

● Quick response time, willingness to think critically, anticipate future chain of events, and pivot plans seamlessly

● Excellent communication skills

● Ability to work collaboratively with a small team is an absolute must

● Must be an independent worker who is eager to take on responsibility with a personal sense of accountability



Our ideal candidate is available full-time and available for immediate hire. Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "Sales Associate" to careers@wwake.com.