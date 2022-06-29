WWAKE Is Hiring Chief of Staff In Greenpoint, Brooklyn (NY)

WWAKE is an award-winning fine jewelry brand based in Brooklyn, New York. Founded in 2013, our unique brand experience is rooted in transparent sourcing, communication, and local manufacturing. We believe that our jewelry is the connection between you, the earth, and every hand in between.



We’re seeking a conscious & energetic leader to grow our people-powered team. As Chief of Staff, it will be your responsibility to nurture the ecosystem that is our company. This includes overseeing a seamless workflow from department to department and ensuring that our systems facilitate happy employees, high-quality work, and long-term, sustainable, growth for the company.



Most importantly, the Chief of Staff role is key to nurturing a culture of vibrant employees, who work together to reach our company goals and continually improve WWAKE’s holistic operational capabilities. You will need fantastic leadership skills, as well as a passion for process improvement and thinking outside the box. Sensitivity to the experience of immigrants and people of color is a must. Due to the nature of our in-house production studio, this role is expected to be physically present to support our in-person team.



Responsibilities:

● Process & Process Improvement

○ Draft Standard Operating Procedures in partnership with cross-functional partners to enable repeatable results

○ Provide guidance on industry best practices

○ Identify and implement process improvements, including but not limited to:

■ Streamlining existing processes

■ Creating tools in google sheets to eliminate non-value-added activity (ex. Copying and pasting data)

■ Create new processes where processes did not previously exist



● Calendar

○ Own the creation of and drive the product calendar

■ Draft calendar dates in partnership with cross-functional partners

■ Schedule all Calendar Milestone meetings (ex. If you end up having formal reviews for samples)

○ Own Cross-Functional Team meeting

■ Review upcoming milestones

■ Raise any issues/concerns for upcoming milestones

■ Facilitate discussion around any raised issues and alternative solutions

■ Ensure communication across the organization for any updated Calendar Milestone dates

○ Own development of departmental goals in support of overarching company goals

■ Analyze the effectiveness of operational procedures in order to provide clear guidance to team managers and leaders on finding ways to evolve and integrate company goals into strategic departmental action plans.

■ Own development of departmental action plans in support of overarching company goals

● Provide guidance to team managers on deadlines

■ Help team leaders use data to inform and adapt their strategic planning as necessary



● Project Management

○ Lead and manage cross-functional initiative projects

○ Define scope, timing, resource need, and budget for each assigned project



● Leadership

○ Strong ability to understand and consider global business goals and needs as they relate to daily operations and staffing.

○ Instill trust in and with company leaders and direct reports to cultivate a mutually engaging and collaborative environment

○ Capability to manage on multi-directional levels in order to facilitate the appropriate direction

○ Level and use the appropriate discernment to think through solutions/resolutions as needed.

○ Provide team leaders with the necessary resources needed to support and grow their leadership roles, including strategic planning, communication, systems development

○ Support and coach managers to continually and thoughtfully strengthen the work of their respective teams.

○ Acting as a positive role model of leadership that helps their team members embrace their potential for growth and improvement

○ Coaching Managers on leadership growth, developing goals and strategy

○ Support and coach managers to continually and thoughtfully strengthen the work of their respective teams.

○ Promote the safety of staff and of the high-value product at all times



Our ideal candidate:

● Ability to work in person at our Greenpoint studio

● 2-3 years experience in operations management

● Sensitivity to the experience of immigrants and people of color

● A strong understanding of retail, e-commerce, and wholesale sales channels

● Understanding of local manufacturing and willingness to learn



This new position will partner directly with our founder and business manager on the growth of WWAKE. Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line "Chief Of Staff" to careers@wwake.com.