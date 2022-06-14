Must Read: Zalando Buys Highsnobiety, How the Ethical Fashion Movement Changed Policy

Photo: Zacharie Scheurer/Getty Images for Zalando

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Zalando acquires majority stake in Highsnobiety

On Monday, European online fashion retailer Zalando announced it had taken a majority stake in Highsnobiety. According to a press release, "the two companies... will leverage each other's complementary strengths by bringing together Highsnobiety’s cultural relevance and insight, fashion authority and storytelling expertise with Zalando's fashion network, e-commerce know-how and operational capabilities." In a statement, Highsnobiety founder and CEO David Fischer said: "Highsnobiety has mastered the art of turning stories into products and products into stories. I'm very excited to bring our capabilities to Zalando's commitment towards fashion inspiration and together reimagine the future of content and commerce. Equally, I'm thrilled to tap into Zalando's unrivaled expertise in scaling e-commerce platforms and bring my lifetime's passion work to the next level." {Fashionista Inbox}

How the ethical fashion movement changed policy

For Atmos, Whitney Bauck reports on how California's SB-62, also known as the Garment Worker Protection Act, set a precedent for legislation and policy that sets out to meaningfully address the fashion industry. She writes: "While advocates concerned with the industry's deleterious impact on human rights and the environment spent decades attempting to use boycotts and consumer movements to provoke change, the passage of SB62 is indicative of a shift in attitude that looks increasingly to policy and regulation instead. The Fashion Act, a bill in New York, is another bill aimed at making the fashion industry more responsible in the U.S., while other regulations across Europe and Asia are looking to make it harder for brands to evade responsibility elsewhere." {Atmos}

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.