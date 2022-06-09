Zendaya Is an Absolute Dream in Vintage Bob Mackie

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Time 100 honoree and cover star Zendaya celebrated the issue on Wednesday night in New York City by bringing back an iconic designer rarely seen on the red carpet.

For the occasion, she and longtime image architect Law Roach dug into the Bob Mackie vault, picking out a "teal and turquoise silk faille, emerald velvet strapless couture ball gown, from the Fall 1998 collection," per the brand's Instagram. The Bulgari brand ambassador accessorized with a step cut diamond necklace, diamond rings and diamond stud earrings, all from the High Jewelry collection.

A collector himself, Roach has consistently worked to create stand-out moments on the red carpet using archival fashion. There was Bella Hadid's recent vintage run in Cannes, Anya Taylor-Joy's Bob Mackie wedding gown for the "Emma" premiere and Addison Rae's Tom Ford-era Gucci for her first Met Gala. With Zendaya, specifically, he's often taken the opportunity to pay homage to iconic women and events in fashion history, like with the 1982 Yves Saint Laurent Haute Couture gown once owned by Ebony Fashion Fair founder Eunice Johnson for the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, or the purple and green 2003 Versace from the BET Awards, which was originally worn by Beyoncé.

"Vintage and archival dressing isn't a trend for me," Roach wrote on Instagram, on an image of Zendaya in the Bob Mackie from the fitting. "It's what lead [sic] me to this career and will always be my first choice when possible. I'm so grateful that I have been granted rare access to some of the most amazing archives. This @bobmackie is one of the most special! Thank you Mr. Mackie for trusting me[;] I'm so honored you even know my name."

In his own Instagram post, Mackie confirmed that Roach "was given rare access to the Bob Mackie archives" for this carpet. Only the best for a Fashion Icon.

