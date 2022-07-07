ALISON LOU Is Hiring A Digital & E-Commerce Manager In New York, NY

ALISON LOU is hiring! We are looking for a Digital & E-Commerce Manager. To apply, please send your resume to careers@alisonlou.com. This is an NYC based position.



ALISON LOU is seeking a hardworking, creative Digital & E-Commerce Manager. This role requires a highly organized, driven and detail-oriented individual with strong communication skills. The day-to-day tasks include, but are not limited to, creating all digital assets for our website, ads, and all marketing materials including mailers, facilitating the photography of all new collections, working closely with Shopify and Klaviyo, along with the regular maintenance of our website. This person will liaison with our outsourced web development team and also our marketing/advertising team. They will also be responsible for the creation of look books, line sheets, and all creative assets needed for the brand.



A strong knowledge and familiarity of the jewelry and/or luxury fashion industry is a plus.



The ideal candidate is a self-starter with a positive and professional attitude, who is willing to lend a hand across job functions when needed. This person will report directly to the brand’s Creative Director.



Qualifications

⁃ Bachelors Degree

⁃ 3+ years experience

⁃ Excellent written and verbal communication

⁃ Strong organizational skills and impeccable attention to detail

⁃ Proactive personality; solution-oriented

⁃ Strong capability of multi tasking and handling multiple projects at once

⁃ High degree of professionalism

⁃ Very knowledgeable in Shopify, Klaviyo, Photoshop and In-Design is a must

⁃ Coding experience is a plus