ALISON LOU Is Hiring A Store Manager In New York, NY

ALISON LOU is hiring! The ideal candidate will be responsible for sales performance, customer satisfaction, and development.
ALISON LOU is hiring! We are looking for a Store Manager for our newest retail location in NYC. The ideal candidate will be responsible for sales performance, customer satisfaction, and development. You will work to foster client loyalty and expand our brand presence while spearheading these efforts with a customer-centric attitude.

To apply, please send your resume to careers@alisonlou.com.

This is an NYC based position.

Responsibilities
• Set and execute sales performance goals to increase profitability
• Manage store inventory
• Maintain orderly, presentable appearance of the store
• Oversee stock and store operations
• Merchandise store weekly
• Daily, weekly, monthly sales monitoring analysis and inventory management
• Constantly updating the team on relevant information and sharing reports and analysis information
• Communication and follow up with customers via text, phone, and email daily

Qualifications
• 2+ years' store management experience
• Customer centric with a positive attitude
• Clear communication skills
• Understanding of Fine Jewelry is a plus
• Additional language skills is a plus
• Shopify Experience a plus

